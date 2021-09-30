Vin Diesel with three charming girls in the photo from the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy

The epic Hollywood crossover happened at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Italy, when Vin Diesel, Vanessa Bryant, Ciara and Kris Jenner posed for a stellar selfie.

Basketball player Kobe Bryant’s widow shared selfies with Vin Diesel, Ciara and Kris Jenner with subscribers

Vanessa Bryant posted the best selfie of 2021. Kobe Bryant’s 39-year-old widow is currently in Venice, Italy for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show and was joined by several other A-list members who took the iconic selfie. A snapshot of Vanessa was shared with subscribers on Instagram on Tuesday, August 31st. In the photo, Vanessa, her good friend Ciara, Vin Diesel and Kris Jenner snuggled up to each other and smiled at the camera, looking gorgeous. Truly epic!

A-list celebrities attended the fashion event

The four stars were dressed pompously for a big event, which also featured Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Kourtney Kardashian, Helen Mirren, Megan T Stallion and many others. Vin, 54, showcased stylish sunglasses in his selfie, while Vanessa, Ciara, 35, and Chris, 65, complete their look with dazzling earrings. Vanessa has successfully used the Italy flag emoji for her selfie caption, and Vin commented:

“Is always …”

Jennifer Lopez’s dazzling look

While Vanessa and Ciara’s fashion looks could not be seen in selfies, the superstars showed off their stunning outfits in other photos posted from the fashion show. Vanessa opted for a long-sleeved silky turquoise dress, while Ciara opted for a tight-fitting one-shoulder strap dress in bright orange. The couple took part in another selfie shared with Vanessa’s IG, and this time it was featured by J.Lo!

And as expected, the 52-year-old hit singer “Let’s Get Loud” looked gorgeous in a dazzling cropped bustier top, high-waisted pants with a metallic floral print and a jeweled green cape on top.

Vin was also well dressed for a star party – and even turned the event into a family event by bringing his partner with him. Palomu Jimenez and their two children, 13-year-old Haniya and 11-year-old Vincent. The family enjoyed a guided tour of Venice before Monday’s party, including a scenic boat ride. For this outing, Vin wore a black and yellow jacket and matching pants, and finished off the look with tinted aviator sunglasses.

The Fast and Furious actor has arrived in Venice to open the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show with a new couture and jewelry collection for three days. The event kicked off on 28 August with a showcase of new creations that pay tribute to the “artistic and industrial heritage of Venice” against a backdrop of famous landmarks.