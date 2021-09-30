Vin Diesel’s favorite car. No, not a Dodge Charger – Behind the wheel magazine

In total, more than 100 cars participated in the Fast and Furious films, and the actor had time to take a closer look at each of them.

The main actor in the series of films, Vin Diesel, drove many of the cars that appeared in Fast and Furious. In a YouTube interview with Supercar Blondie, he revealed which car impressed him the most, not the iconic black Dodge Charger. But his favorite starred in the very first film.

According to Diesel, his favorite car from the franchise is the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, which he drives at the end of the 2001 film. It is a red car with black stripes.

“Obviously the Charger has sentimental value to me, but the 1970s Chevelle has always been important to me,” says Diesel.

Surprisingly, Vin’s favorite is still the car from the picture 20 years ago, despite the many other cool cars that appeared in the films of the franchise. And some of them are legends in themselves. For example, the purple Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder from the second part or the orange Toyota Supra from the first.

Photo: still from the movie “Fast and Furious”, Chevrolet

Video: YouTube