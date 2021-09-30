Vladimir courts punish fans of Yaroslavl “Shinnik” on “rally” article

For an unauthorized march in the center of Vladimir, fans of the Yaroslavl football club are sentenced in the courts of the Vladimir region not only to fines, but also to administrative arrests of up to 5 days. A video of fans’ resistance to police actions appeared on the network

The Frunzensky District Court of the city of Vladimir considered 10 cases of an administrative offense against fans of the Shinnik football club from Yaroslavl.

From the message of the court, it became known an article presented to fans of a football club from a neighboring region for organizing and participating in an unauthorized march through the center of Vladimir on September 26 before the game against Vladimir Torpedo. We will remind, the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Vladimir region refused to comment on the scandalous story with the mass detention of guests from Yaroslavl in the paddy wagons.

Administrative cases were drawn up against the fans under the “rally” article – Organization of mass simultaneous stay and (or) movement of citizens in public places, which entailed a violation of public order (part 1 of article 20.2.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation).

“The court found that 09/26/2021 at 15 hours 35 minutes for 15 hours 37 minutes on the carriageway from the building 1 on the street. Dvoryanskaya city of Vladimir towards the stadium “Torpedo” (Vladimir, street Dvoryanskaya, 27) football fans took part in a massive (not a public event) simultaneous movement of about 100 citizens, which caused a violation of public order by setting fire to pyrotechnics “colored smoke”, shouting slogans, and also interfered with the movement of vehicles “, – describes the administrative structure of the Frunzensky District Court of the city of Vladimir…

The court clarifies that during the consideration of the case, the persons brought to administrative responsibility admitted their guilt and repented of their deeds. This fact became a mitigating circumstance. Therefore, the Vladimir court ruled against football fans from Yaroslavl to impose sentences of administrative arrest for each of them for a period of 2 to 5 days.

We add that the article of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation presented to football fans suggests either a fine of up to 20 thousand rubles, or compulsory work up to 100 hours, or arrest up to 15 days. The Vladimir courts chose arrests.

After the forcible detention of the Yaroslavl fans, which the leadership of the Vladimir club regarded as justified and appropriate to the circumstances, the human rights ombudsman in the Vladimir region Lyudmila Romanova visited the IVS in the city of Vladimir, where the detained and administratively arrested football fans are being held. According to the ombudsman’s office, in total, about 100 people were taken to the police, including 6 minors – they were handed over to their parents. Administrative reports were drawn up against 43 fans.

In the course of personal communication with the detainees, complaints and appeals, including the actions of the prison staff and the state of health, were not received. We add that after the incident in the media, with reference to the testimony of fans from Yaroslavl, information appeared about the injuries they received during the detention by the Vladimir police.

“The conditions of detention of the detainees are satisfactory. All of them were examined by a doctor, all detainees were given the right to a phone call and were given hygiene kits, ”- stated in the office of the authorized…

The Department of Security and Work with FNL fans has already held a working meeting as part of an official check of the incident before the match of the second division Olympus-FNL “Torpedo Vladimir” – “Shinnik”. However, the final results of the proceedings are not yet available.

“The meeting examined the official letters of the clubs and the documentation related to the preparations for the match. This audit revealed regulatory violations on the part of both clubs, as well as a lack of proper interaction between them. Taken together, this led to massive detentions of Yaroslavl fans who arrived for the match in Vladimir by police officers. As a result of the meeting, it was decided to apply to the RFU with a request to assess the actions of the specialized employees of the clubs and their compliance with the licensing requirements “, – said in the message of the FNL…

The Football National League will continue the official investigation of the incident, following its results the relevant documents will be sent to the RFU Control and Disciplinary Committee.

Passions over the incident with the Yaroslavl fans in Vladimir continue to boil in social networks and instant messengers. So, the insider telegram channel about the work of law enforcement agencies “Life of a Cop” published another video of the harsh detention of fans near the stadium – the footage shows that the fans are actively resisting the security forces.

“For several days, the network has been discussing the visit to the city of Vladimir by fans of the Yaroslavl“ Shinnik ”. Many are outraged at their massive detention and wonder what was wrong in their behavior. Let’s give a hint for those who are in a deaf tank: – fires under the UNESCO World Heritage Site; – overlap of the roadway in the city center; – an attack on an employee during execution, his finger is broken; – insult and resistance to employees during detention “, – reports the anonymous author of a TG channel close to the security forces…

In turn, the fans of the Vladimir “Torpedo” in social networks made a harsh statement to the club’s management. According to them, some Yaroslavl guests were charged under the “covid” article – people received not only administrative arrests, but also fines of up to 1 to 20 thousand rubles. Fans of “Torpedo Vladimir” ask the founders – the leadership of the city of Vladimir and the Vladimir region – to dismiss from the club its director Alexander Akimov and security assistant Dmitry Sapozhkov (the original stylist of the post has been preserved):

“The provincially quiet Vladimir unexpectedly shook the media field. Torpedo advanced to the Champions League? Have we signed Messi with Ronaldo? Of course not! Then what happened? September 26 12th round of FNL2 “Torpedo” Vladimir – “Shinnik” Yaroslavl. About 150 guests came to the capital of ancient Russia. We will not hide, on the way to the stadium they committed a “terrible sin”: they violated the traffic rules (the sanction for which is a fine of 500 rubles). When the fans reached the stadium and stood in peaceful expectation of passage to the sector, the law enforcement officers for some reason began to “pack” them into paddy wagons. Even our townspeople, including women and children, who simply found themselves at the wrong time and in the wrong place, fell under the same brush. After unlawful detention, people were “marinated” for an hour in the exercise yard of the temporary detention facility with bars instead of a ceiling. In the rain! At the moment, most of the fans have received punishment in the form of fines ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 rubles and up to 5 days of administrative arrest. Moreover, according to completely different articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation: according to the “rally” article 20.2 (for a banal fan pass), for violation of antiquated measures under Art. 6.3 (for those who did not have documents with them). For some, criminal prosecution looms at all for nothing. This is a well-known practice used in cases where there is no legal basis to punish the unwanted. You only need a person for whom there is always an article. And when there are one and a half hundred of them, an immense, one might say, Russian field of experiments appears. Indicators are improving, bonuses are earned. In short, what happened is understandable. But why? Let’s figure it out together. In 2018, during the FIFA World Cup, Russia proved that it can turn football into a national holiday. It would seem that it is so simple: do not bother people to rejoice and walk freely through the streets of their cities and everything will be calm. But then something went wrong again. The big holiday is over, foreign guests have left, and it turned out that some people did not have a status to treat their own citizens with respect. Despite all the efforts of football (and not only) officials, there are still people who love football and are ready to support their home team even in another city, without modern infrastructure and basic amenities. But despite this, not everyone is happy with them here. Isn’t that so, gentlemen Akimov and Sapozhkov? First, there was no traffic blockage in the city center, according to Mr. Akimov. The cars quietly drove around the people walking. Secondly, what right do you have to prevent something outside the stadium territory (here we mean your words about your fight against mythical riots)? What is your official status? Director of our club. Are you doing something to develop it? Have you found a sponsor or have the fans returned to the stands? Or are you a real head coach? The answer to all these questions is the same – NO! In other words, you are a wedding general and your words are not only false, but empty. Mr. Sapozhkov, although … a comrade would be more correct? What rank are your shoulder straps, security officer? Thanks to your tireless work, the team lost active support in home games for many years. Whichever city we come to, you use the authority of your position: you send slander so that we are not allowed into the stadium, you provoke police officers into the unlawful use of force (which happened last Sunday with Yaroslavl residents). And no such message had any real basis. You may not believe our words, but it is much more difficult to close your eyes to facts. So, after the fans returned to the 17th sector, not a single incident occurred. In the same way, you deceive even the police officers and set them up. Long before the match with “Shinnik”, information about the “warm” reception of his fans “walked” on the network. Not only we understand where the legs grow from, but also the director of the Yaroslavl team Sergey Kulakov. He directly points out that the Torpedo security service was initially against the Yaroslavl fans. The general public did not notice your tyranny towards local football fans for a long time, until you decided to enter the federal level. The bestial attitude you have shown towards guests from Yaroslavl became the apotheosis of your activity. And we hope it will be the final point. People who do not correspond to either the professional or moral qualities of the glorious name of Torpedo have no right to dirty him with their actions! We, the fans of the football club “Torpedo” Vladimir, urge the city and regional authorities to dismiss Sapozhkov D. A and Akimov A. E from all their positions in our club! ”

