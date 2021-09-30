“Was she inspired by Willy Wonka?” on the web laugh at Halle Berry’s hairstyle at the Oscars

Halle Berry The actress became the heroine of memes when she appeared on the red carpet with a strange hairstyle.

The past Oscar ceremony, as always, did not go without discussions of the outfits in which the stars took to the red carpet. This year, actress Halle Berry got a lot of attention – she became the heroine of memes because of her hairstyle, which seemed strange to fans.

Berry came to the ceremony in a lilac dress from Dolce & Gabbana and a new haircut – a bob head with short bangs. Now fans in Twiiter compare her image with Willie Wonka – the hero of the movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, the character of “Shrek” Lord Farquad, and the 54-year-old star is called “the glamorous version” of actor Josh Harnett.

“Halle looks weird,” “Was she inspired by Willy Wonka?” “I’m confused,” commentators write.

Another actress was hard hit. Laura Dern came to the ceremony in a dress from Oscar de la Renta, which fans compare to a duster and an ostrich tail. This dress was also noted by the Russian stylist Alexander Rogov. He said that it was as if she had “plucked ostrich feathers,” but praised the actress for her bold outfit.

By the way, the image of Halle Berry Rogov really liked, he appreciated her dress and simple hairstyle without frills.