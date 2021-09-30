We might not have seen Dan Marino in the movies. He was persuaded to play by Jim Carrey – First & Goal

Dan Marino has never won a Super Bowl, and despite this, he is one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL. Its popularity in the 90s. XX century was enormous, both on and off the field. One of the most memorable moments of Marino’s non-football career is his appearance in the film “Ace Ventura. Searching for pets ”.

But it turns out that this might not have happened. The quarterback, then still playing in the NFL, had no intention of acting at all. Dan Marino himself recently shared this episode with Peyton Manning.

…@DanMarino wasn’t going to do the Ace Ventura movie. Until Jim Carrey made a compelling pitch. 😂 Stream Peyton’s Places now on ESPN + pic.twitter.com/GBCk26d1o2 – NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2019

As you remember, the whole plot of the film is built around the Miami Dolphins and the revenge of one of the characters, Ray Finkle, on Dan Marino. It would be strange if the quarterback did not appear in such a film. However, Marino’s plans for filming were not included, and he was going to tell the leading actor Jim Carrey about it himself.

He had a response plan. For a meeting at a restaurant in Los Angeles, Kerry arrived dressed in an Ace Ventura suit. He behaved exactly like his character, which made Dan Marino laugh heartily throughout the dinner.

“He came with a tutu and all the things to do. He ran around, pulled everyone, freaked out – everything like he does in the movies, – recalls Marino. – Well, I thought it wouldn’t hurt, I agree. I’ll just take the money up front. “

So one dinner in Hollywood made the quarterback a movie star. The film, with a budget of $ 15 million, grossed more than $ 100 million worldwide. It was one of Jim Carrey’s steps to fame, and for Dan Marino, the first experience of appearing on the silver screen.

