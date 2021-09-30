Wearing neon like J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez is 52 years old, and she seems not going to dress in style “for those who per… “. And he does the right thing. The singer and actress regularly trains, eats right, and at the same time promotes her own brand of cosmetics, which supposedly allows her to remain so young and beautiful. But the main thing is that J. Lo is not afraid to dress fashionably and brightly. The other day, the star appeared in a juicy lime-neon color from David Koma worth $ 700 at the presentation of her new beauty products. Of course, the outfit was intended to set off radiant skin and a refreshing make-up made with JLo Beauty cosmetics. “My favorite color is all neon“, – said Jennifer, and we completely agree with her.

The actress complemented the look with a laconic styling that emphasizes well-groomed hair, as well as a pair of diamond earrings. The cut of the dress already attracts attention with its unusual drop-shaped neckline. By the way, David Koma dresses are also loved by Beyoncé, British model Edie Campbell and influencer Grace Ladoya. If you want to accentuate the trend, complement the look with Valentino sneakers with neon dots and a lemon Louis Vuitton mini Capucines bag. Check out our collection of even more trendy neon items.

David Koma dress, Louis Vuitton mini Capucines bag and Valentino sneakers with neon dots

1/9

Philipp plein

Leopard tailored coat, ₽110,290 / farfetch

2/9

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini



Textured jumper, ₽ 32 938 / farfetch

3/9

Balmain



Cutout ribbed dress, ₽ 85 698 / farfetch

4/9

Nina ricci



Oversized blouse with bow, ₽206,794 / farfetch

5/9

Bambah

Sleeveless tunic, $ 546 / farfetch

6/9

Bottega veneta

Embossed shirt, ₽86 923 / farfetch

7/9

Alice + Olivia

Fine knit turtleneck jumper, $ 528 / farfetch

8/9

AZ FACTORY

Chest pocket sweatshirt, ₽43,619 / farfetch

9/9

TOM FORD

Naked 105 sandals, $ 890 / Farfetch

Photo source: @Jlo / Instagram; Farfetch.com

All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the section TOP 10