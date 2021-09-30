what brought Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr together?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together for several years, and the couple secretly got married this spring. The singer also maintains a warm relationship with the former chosen one of the actor, model Miranda Kerr, and new pictures of the girls suggest that Katie and Miranda managed to really make friends. What does Orlando Bloom think about this?

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr

The other day, Katy Perry attended a yoga class organized by Miranda Kerr, where the girls took pictures together, which they later posted on their social networks. In addition to her general occupation, Perry even managed to advertise the model’s cosmetics line: “Spent a wellness day with my friend Miranda Kerr and her brand, let’s just say that I liked shavasana,” the singer signed the joint video. It seems like this could be the beginning of a close friendship.

And Orlando Bloom, it seems, cannot get enough of such a warm relationship between his past and current chosen one. He even left a touching comment under the photo on Katie’s account: “Both of you are the cutest. I miss all the fun. “

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images)

We will remind, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr got married in 2010, but already in 2013 announced the separation. The couple have a 10-year-old son, Flynn. Married to Katy Perry last summer, Orlando had a daughter, Daisy.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr (Ruth Schwarzenholz / Getty Images)