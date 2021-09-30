What films to watch in May 2021? Zach Snyder, Vin Diesel, Bruce Willis | Cinema

The summer blockbusters season begins. In May, cinemas and streaming services will be filled with action-packed stories for all tastes and colors. Severe bald men turn the steering wheel and shoot in rapid speed. Japanese teenagers fight demons and set box office records. The Mexican poor take the pitchfork. Even rabbits – and they were at the center of a dangerous criminal fraud. No time to think, it’s time to save the universe!

Army of the dead

When? May 21 (Netflix).

What? Zombie Action Zach Snyder.

About what? A veteran mercenary gathers a team of desperate robbers. Their mission is to infiltrate a fortified storage facility near Las Vegas. There are only a couple of nuances. First, the city is invaded by hordes of zombies, which are always ready to feast on uninvited guests. And secondly, the US government is about to purge Vegas with a nuclear strike. However, even the dead will not resist the profit of 200 million dollars.

What to expect? Zack Snyder’s return to basics. Having suffered a lot with DC superheroes, the director decided to relax and shoot something dashing and bloody – to match his debut horror “Dawn of the Dead”. Snyder had been thinking about the concept of the film for almost 15 years, and during this time he had a lot of crazy ideas, from a shootout in the rain of banknotes (in a mandatory rapid) to zombie tigers. The undead here are generally extremely diverse, intelligent and agile: they will stop a galloping horse and dodge a knife.

Army of the Dead is conceived as the start of a large international Netflix franchise. The Lost Vegas anime series will tell about the origins of the epidemic, and its first two episodes were also directed by Snyder. And in a couple of months a completely different point of view on the zombie virus will be presented by Army of Thieves, a spin-off with the participation of European actors, which will take place in Germany. Netflix does not give this credit to everyone: obviously, the director managed to enchant the studio management with something. The next step is ordinary spectators.

劇場版 「鬼 滅 の 刃」 無限 列車 編 / Gekijō-ban “Kimetsu no Yaiba” Mugen Ressha-hen

When? May 20.

What? A mystical thriller, the sequel to the popular anime series “The Blade Cleaving Demons”.

About what? Japan, early 20th century. A group of unusual teenagers travels across the country, fighting all sorts of supernatural evil spirits. However, aboard the Infinite Train, they will face the demons within themselves for the first time. A sinister spirit lulls passengers, bringing their cherished dreams and worst nightmares to life. Will the heroes manage to find a way out of the dream world before the devil’s train engulfs their souls?

What to expect? Spectacular, dynamic and at the same time not stupid shounen, in no way inferior to the original series, which MirF recognized as the best anime of 2019. At home, the new work of the Ufotable studio has already managed to make a splash: “Train” became an absolute hit and the highest-grossing Japanese release in history, taking the palm from “Spirited Away”.

How did the full-length Demon Slayer fascinate the audience? In the reviews, they vying with each other praise the bright design, uncommon staging of battles and charismatic villains. In addition, the film seriously develops the character of the characters and expands the world of the franchise. But to understand the intricacies of the plot, it is better to watch the first season of the series in advance. Beginners will hardly be able to jump on the “Train” at full speed – but it will give fans a ride with a breeze.

F9

When? May 19.

What? Car action movie with crazy stunts and Vin Diesel.

About what? Unstoppable racer Dominic Toretto is once again trying to settle down and devote himself to his family. But the enemies have other plans for him. Once Dom prevented the genius cyber-terrorist Cypher from unleashing a world war, and now the hacker wants revenge. And she is helped by a real supervillain – a mountain man, a virtuoso thief and a ruthless killer. His name is Jacob Toretto, and he is ready to do anything to get revenge on his sworn brother.

What to expect? Lots of smashed supercars, brutal glances from under the brows and sentimental talk about “familia”. The franchise, which started out as a humble street racing action movie, has long since become the Avengers on wheels. The international special squad saves humanity and travels around the world, disregarding the laws of physics. The new mission will throw Dom and his comrades into the mountains of Thailand, the luxurious palaces of England, Soviet missile silos and, it seems, even into low-earth orbit.

The ninth film promises to breathe new life into a series that has begun to slip in recent years. Justin Lin, the director of the most successful parts of the franchise, returned to the director’s chair. He unexpectedly decided to act as a screenwriter while the author of the previous “Fast and the Furious” Chris Morgan is working on the spin-offs. The cast was also slightly updated: Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) and legendary wrestler John Cena joined the team of villains, and Son Kang unexpectedly returned to the ranks of heroes, whose character Han seemed to have died in Tokyo Drift.

How will the writers explain its revival? And where did an unknown brother suddenly appear at the House? What difference does it make – you better watch how the Pontiac with a jet engine flies into the stratosphere!

