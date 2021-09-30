What films to watch in May 2021? Zach Snyder, Vin Diesel, Bruce Willis | Cinema

The summer blockbusters season begins. In May, cinemas and streaming services will be filled with action-packed stories for all tastes and colors. Severe bald men turn the steering wheel and shoot in rapid speed. Japanese teenagers fight demons and set box office records. The Mexican poor take the pitchfork. Even rabbits – and they were at the center of a dangerous criminal fraud. No time to think, it’s time to save the universe!

Army of the dead

When? May 21 (Netflix).

What? Zombie Action Zach Snyder.

About what? A veteran mercenary gathers a team of desperate robbers. Their mission is to infiltrate a fortified storage facility near Las Vegas. There are only a couple of nuances. First, the city is invaded by hordes of zombies, which are always ready to feast on uninvited guests. And secondly, the US government is about to purge Vegas with a nuclear strike. However, even the dead will not resist the profit of 200 million dollars.

What to expect? Zack Snyder’s return to basics. Having suffered a lot with DC superheroes, the director decided to relax and shoot something dashing and bloody – to match his debut horror “Dawn of the Dead”. Snyder had been thinking about the concept of the film for almost 15 years, and during this time he had a lot of crazy ideas, from a shootout in the rain of banknotes (in a mandatory rapid) to zombie tigers. The undead here are generally extremely diverse, intelligent and agile: they will stop a galloping horse and dodge a knife.

Army of the Dead is conceived as the start of a large international Netflix franchise. The Lost Vegas anime series will tell about the origins of the epidemic, and its first two episodes were also directed by Snyder. And in a couple of months a completely different point of view on the zombie virus will be presented by Army of Thieves, a spin-off with the participation of European actors, which will take place in Germany. Netflix does not give this credit to everyone: obviously, the director managed to enchant the studio management with something. The next step is ordinary spectators.

劇場版 「鬼 滅 の 刃」 無限 列車 編 / Gekijō-ban “Kimetsu no Yaiba” Mugen Ressha-hen

When? May 20.

What? A mystical thriller, the sequel to the popular anime series “The Blade Cleaving Demons”.

About what? Japan, early 20th century. A group of unusual teenagers travels across the country, fighting all sorts of supernatural evil spirits. However, aboard the Infinite Train, they will face the demons within themselves for the first time. A sinister spirit lulls passengers, bringing their cherished dreams and worst nightmares to life. Will the heroes manage to find a way out of the dream world before the devil’s train engulfs their souls?

What to expect? Spectacular, dynamic and at the same time not stupid shounen, in no way inferior to the original series, which MirF recognized as the best anime of 2019. At home, the new work of the Ufotable studio has already managed to make a splash: “Train” became an absolute hit and the highest-grossing Japanese release in history, taking the palm from “Spirited Away”.

How did the full-length Demon Slayer fascinate the audience? In the reviews, they vying with each other praise the bright design, uncommon staging of battles and charismatic villains. In addition, the film seriously develops the character of the characters and expands the world of the franchise. But to understand the intricacies of the plot, it is better to watch the first season of the series in advance. Beginners will hardly be able to jump on the “Train” at full speed – but it will give fans a ride with a breeze.

F9

When? May 19.

What? Car action movie with crazy stunts and Vin Diesel.

About what? Unstoppable racer Dominic Toretto is once again trying to settle down and devote himself to his family. But the enemies have other plans for him. Once Dom prevented the genius cyber-terrorist Cypher from unleashing a world war, and now the hacker wants revenge. And she is helped by a real supervillain – a mountain man, a virtuoso thief and a ruthless killer. His name is Jacob Toretto, and he is ready to do anything to get revenge on his sworn brother.

What to expect? Lots of smashed supercars, brutal glances from under the brows and sentimental talk about “familia”. The franchise, which started out as a humble street racing action movie, has long since become the Avengers on wheels. The international special squad saves humanity and travels around the world, disregarding the laws of physics. The new mission will throw Dom and his comrades into the mountains of Thailand, the luxurious palaces of England, Soviet missile silos and, it seems, even into low-earth orbit.

The ninth film promises to breathe new life into a series that has begun to slip in recent years. Justin Lin, the director of the most successful parts of the franchise, returned to the director’s chair. He unexpectedly decided to act as a screenwriter while the author of the previous “Fast and the Furious” Chris Morgan is working on the spin-offs. The cast was also slightly updated: Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) and legendary wrestler John Cena joined the team of villains, and Son Kang unexpectedly returned to the ranks of heroes, whose character Han seemed to have died in Tokyo Drift.

How will the writers explain its revival? And where did an unknown brother suddenly appear at the House? What difference does it make – you better watch how the Pontiac with a jet engine flies into the stratosphere!

And this is a place in the “World of Fantasy”? Now yes! Julius Kim Jr. | 08/10/2019 We remember how the series turned from a more or less realistic action movie into a world of cyborgs and superhumans, where the laws of physics do not apply.

Oxygen

When? May 12 (Netflix).

What? Fantastic thriller about isolation.

About what? The girl wakes up inside a cryogenic capsule. Where is she? Unknown. How to get out? Unclear. What happened? The heroine does not remember anything, not even her own name. She undertakes to find answers to her questions using MILO artificial intelligence. But you need to hurry: the oxygen reserves in the capsule will run out within an hour.

What to expect? Stylish minimalistic film in the tradition of the hit thriller Buried Alive. Only now, instead of Ryan Reynolds, the Frenchwoman Melanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds) is fighting for survival. And the scenery of “Oxygen”, whatever one may say, will be more effective than a meager wooden box. Experienced horror director Alexander Azha (Mirrors) is building a high-tech quest room, where every button hides new opportunities, flashbacks and unexpected plot twists.

The first viewers of the film received warmly, albeit with restraint. The pluses of Oxygen include a depressing claustrophobic atmosphere, resourceful main character and a dense series of surprises. At the same time, the plot noticeably lacks originality: Aja borrows many of his ideas and images from predecessors like “Gravity”, “Moon 2112” and the works of Steven Spielberg. However, these are far from the worst role models.

Nuevo orden

When? May 20.

What? A dystopian thriller about the horrors of the near future.

About what? Mexico is restless. The economic crisis and class stratification are about to lead the country to revolution. But the guests who have gathered for a luxurious wedding in a fashionable mansion do not seem to notice the changes. The less chances they have to survive in the new reality, when a brutal junta seizes power in the country, and a desperate crowd declares war on the rich.

What to expect? A more realistic (and intimidating) version of The Joker, the film is evil, cynical and ruthless to its characters. Naturally, not everyone will like this approach. The festival audience was curious about the New Order and even awarded it with a number of prestigious awards. But ordinary viewers were quick to accuse director Michel Franco of demonizing protests and racial stereotypes. The reaction turned out to be all the more acute because Franco fell into the nerve of time: his visions of the future regularly echo with today’s news reports.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

When? may 13.

What? Children’s adventure comedy with computer animals.

About what? Having fully fought with each other, the clan of hooligan rabbits and the prim farmer Thomas finally find a common language. Beatrice, the new wife of Thomas, even brings fame to her furry neighbors: her pictorial books about Peter the rabbit become bestsellers. Glory turns Peter’s head, and the fidget runs from a boring provincial estate to a big city full of temptations and dangers. A friendly family goes in search of a prodigal relative.

What to expect? Moderately funny, sometimes even spectacular, but generally not enough stars from the sky, an adventure comedy. The new film attempts to pair the cozy, rustic atmosphere of Beatrice Potter’s childhood fairy tales with energetic British crime comedy-style swindles. And even goes into a meta-commentary: under the onslaught of publishers, Beatrice the character is experimenting more and more with the setting, risking losing the very essence of his story. It is unlikely that young viewers will appreciate such irony, but the tricks and antics of computer rabbits will definitely distract them for an hour or two.

백두산 / Baekdusan

When? the 6th of May

What? Disaster movie from South Korea

About what? On the border of China and the DPRK, the Paektu volcano erupts. A terrible earthquake is shaking the entire Korean peninsula – and, judging by the forecasts, this is only the first wave of the cataclysm. One of the scientists proposes a radical solution to the problem: to stabilize the magma by detonating an atomic bomb inside the volcano. A special detachment from South Korea flies north to steal a uranium warhead from its neighbors. But the path to the goal is difficult, and several warring factions are operating in the region at once, from American peacekeepers to unscrupulous Chinese bandits.

What to expect? A large-scale, but not very serious South Korean blockbuster with the participation of the main stars of the country. Lee Byung-hun (Cobra Throw), Ha Jong-woo (The Maid) and Ma Dong-suk (Train to Busan) are involved in the rescue of the peninsula, and their work, judging by the reviews, draws out even the most original script … Also, the first viewers praise the staging of action scenes, a decent level of special effects and an interesting fusion of genres. Eruption is both a disaster film, a war thriller and even a bit of a comedy.

Cosmic sin

When? may 13

What? Space Thrash Action with Bruce Willis

About what? XXVI century, humanity is methodically advancing beyond the solar system. Suddenly, one of the distant planets gives a distress signal: the colonists are captured by alien parasites Sigea. Fearing a full-scale invasion, the Earthlings are assembling a rapid reaction unit led by the uncompromising General Ford, an experienced fighter and war criminal.

What to expect? Give up hope, everyone who enters here. Judging by the reviews, “Star Frontier” has collected all the worst that is in low-budget fantastic action films: a tedious plot, poorly edited shootings and the darkest picture so that the cheapness of the scenery is not striking. Even Bruce Willis did not save the picture from being smashed by critics and audiences. The “Die Hard” released in circulation saves the Universe with a constant tired-bored expression on his face – and the audience understands it perfectly.

Tove

When? May 27.

What? Biographical drama about the creator of the Moomin trolls.

About what? Having survived the horrors of World War II, Finland can finally breathe freely. The young artist Tove Jansson is making her way to a new peaceful life. Her incessant search for herself leads her into a love triangle between political journalist Athos Virtanen and theater director Vivika Bandler. And the experience of sincere feelings helps Tova create her main masterpiece – magical children’s books about Moomin animals.

What to expect? One of the best biopics in recent years: touching, sensual and sincerely in love with his heroine. Tove is full of dance, jazz and adventure, both creative and romantic. This is a story of gaining confidence and inner rebirth – not only for Tove Jansson herself, but for the whole of Finland. It is no coincidence that post-war Helsinki was recreated here with rare scope and attention to detail, and the film itself became one of the most expensive film projects in the history of the country.