what J.Lo, Jared Leto and Halle Berry look like

Time is relentless. But there are stars that old age bypasses. They spend fabulous money to keep themselves in shape, do expensive anti-aging treatments. And at the same time, energy beats in them and their eyes burn.

No wonder they say that young is the one who is young at heart. Look at Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani or Jared Leto – they seem to have only gotten more attractive over the years. And some celebrities look even younger today than they did in the early 2000s. OBOZREVATEL compared old and new photos of Hollywood stars.

Jessica is an actress and mother of many children who has not changed at all for 17 years. There are no wrinkles on her face, her hair still shines. It is curious that in her youth, Jessica’s health left much to be desired, but, fortunately, she managed to overcome all the troubles in order to look great at 39 years old.

J. Lo, like good wine, only gets better over time. Her age according to her passport is 51 years old, but not a single decade of years seemed to be reflected on the face and body of the celebrity. She plays sports, brings up children and prepares for the wedding with her fiancé. Not every peer can boast of the same energy as hers.

Perhaps the only change in the musician’s appearance over the years is the appearance of a beard. By the time he was 40, Jared didn’t even have wrinkles on his face.

The star of “Desperate Housewives” Eva Longoria also hasn’t changed her face in 20 years. Although the actress experienced several sharp jumps in weight due to childbirth, she came out with dignity as the winner in the struggle for the perfect body and appearance of a young beauty.

Singer Gwen Stefani not only did not succumb to the influence of time, but also became even more attractive. Confidence burns in her eyes, her posture is straightened, and her face shines. At 51, not everyone can look like her.

The famous actor Paul Rudd not so long ago celebrated his fiftieth anniversary. It’s hard to believe, because his appearance has not changed much since the TV series “Friends”, where he starred as Phoebe’s lover. In addition, his career has only been gaining momentum over the years. After the release of the film “Ant-Man” Rudd became one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, although before that he played mostly minor roles.

The famous catwoman does not look at her 54. Berry does not hide his secret of youth and willingly shares it with journalists. According to the actress, her appearance is a merit of sports and balanced nutrition. However, at the same time, she was lucky with genetics. Dark skin contains a lot of melanin, which protects it from aging.

The star of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy decided not to grow old after seventeen years. Moreover, the actor was often taken on the role of adolescents, because even at the age of thirty he could pass for a young man. Now Wood has grown a small beard, which added several years to him.

