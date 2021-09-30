What Jessica Alba Reads – ReadRate

We continue to look at the celebrity bookshelves. Someone speaks openly about their literary preferences, but one can only guess about the book tastes of other stars. When we wondered what Jessica Alba was reading, it turned out that she rarely mentions the book in interviews, her main recommendation is “The Book of Longevity” by her fellow actor Cameron Diaz. Jessica Alba also praised her first literary brainchild – The Book of the Body. As a reminder, this is a collection of inspirational tips on how to maintain health and beauty, relate to your age adequately and stay energetic and full of energy.

Jessica Alba’s interest in the topic of proper nutrition, active lifestyle and longevity is not accidental. The fact is that she is a writer herself. Jessica Alba delighted her fans with the book “Sincere Beauty. Living in harmony with yourself and nature ”, in which she shared the secrets of her own life. An in-demand actress, businesswoman, mother of three, she described her philosophy of life as “chic, brilliant, simplicity.” She prefers simple, healthy foods to complex dishes, and sustainable brands to rare ingredients. In general, if you are fond of a healthy lifestyle, from the book “Sincere beauty. Living in harmony with yourself and nature ”you can get, if not a direct benefit, then a charge of inspiration for positive changes.

Also in the list of books read by the actress, you can include comics, in the film adaptations of which she starred – this is “Sin City”, in which Alba played Nancy, and “Fantastic Four”, where she got the role of the invisible woman. In addition, Jessica Alba, as mentioned above, has three children, so comics are probably found in her house, and in large numbers.

Yes, perhaps Jessica Alba does not study the classics and does not quote Emily Dickinson and Walt Whitman. It seems that she is more interested not in literature as such, but in the opportunity, with the help of books, to convey interesting recipes and tips for a long life. But she gives the impression of a harmonious and fully realized person!

Recall that Jessica Alba is an American actress and producer. As a child, she was distinguished by poor health, but from the age of five she began to be interested in acting. Jessica gained fame thanks to her role in the superhero series “Dark Angel” and subsequently played in several comic projects. She has repeatedly been included in the lists of the most beautiful and desirable women in the world. In addition to acting, Alba is engaged in charity work and participates in projects to protect the planet.