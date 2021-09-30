What motorcycles do Hollywood stars ride – Global City

It’s no secret that the idols of millions are ordinary people who can also have hobbies and addictions. Many of them prefer to spend their free time on horseback riding along spacious roads. We found out which motorcycle brands are preferred by world famous stars.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Rizv, an actor known for his roles in The Matrix, Constantine, John Wick, and many other iconic films, tops multiple ratings of motorcycle connoisseurs. In interviews, he repeatedly confessed his love for the “biker” lifestyle, into which he plunged headlong as a child. Keanu’s first motorcycle was the Kawasaki Enduro. He sat behind the wheel of this “iron horse” in 1986.

Further more! The actor’s next purchase was the Norton Commando 850 MK2A. To this day, Reeves calls him his favorite in the collection. According to Keanu, even the smell of this car makes him feel happy.

To date, Keanu Reeves’ motorcycle collection numbers about ten copies. In the garage of the Hollywood star, there are a Ducati 996 (by the way, the heroes of the movie “The Matrix” drove around on it), a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, a 1955 Vincent Black Shadow, a 1927 Brough Superior retro bike, a Harley Davidson Dyna Wide Glide and many others.

A separate chapter in the life of Keanu Reeves was the creation of Arch Motorcycles – a motorcycle manufacturing company. The prototype of the first bike was created by Gard Hollinger, a famous customizer, and now a co-owner of the brand. The prestigious motorcycle lineup includes the Arch KRGT-1, Arch 2019 1S and Method 143.

Ewan McGregor

The Star Wars and Trainspotting star is a longtime motorcycle fan. The actor’s love for bikes even grew into a strong partnership with the famous Italian brand – McGregor became the Moto Guzzi V85TT motorcycle ambassador.

It is a well-known fact that in the personal collection of Ewan McGregor there is a Ural motorcycle.

“He has a solo and a motorcycle with a sidecar. The actor is a well-known motorcycle lover, so he also has the Ural, ”said Vladimir Kurmachev, executive director of the Irbit Motorcycle Plant (IMZ), to TASS.

Back in 2004, the actor decided to take a break from work and go on a motorcycle trip around the world. The crazy idea was picked up by his friend Charlie Burman. On April 14, the enthusiasts boarded BMW R1150GS motorcycles and drove around the world. In total, they conquered 12 countries, including Russia. The result of the trip was the documentary “The Long Road Around the World”.

The second large-scale journey, almost 25,000 km long, took place later in African lands. This time the motorcyclists have saddled modern BMW R1200GS. The film describing the details of the trip was called The Long Road South.

For the third time, the travel actors went on a huge motocross in 2019, but this time on Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles. The new journey took about three months and went through 13 countries. Star motorcyclists drove from the southernmost point of Argentina (the city of Ushuaia) across South America to Los Angeles. The result is the 11-episode film “The Long Way Up”.

Brad Pitt

The Hollywood actor is a true connoisseur of motorcycles. There are dozens of different motorcycles in Brad Pitt’s garage. There are scooters, cruisers, a multi-purpose motorcycle BMW R1150GS Adventure, a unique Ducati Monster 1100S Titanium with a titanium body, Triumph, exclusive Harley-Davidson, Suzuki.

On his 44th birthday, the actor’s ex-wife made him a present – a custom bike Monster S4R S Testastretta. Its cost is estimated at one hundred thousand dollars.

The actor has a special love for custom motor vehicles. All of Pitt’s custom bikes are made by the best customizers. For example, Marcus Waltz, Jesse Ruki, Arlen Nessa.

But the undisputed gold of the collection is the Ural motorcycles. Pitt has two of them. One of them – “Ural Tourist” “with a sidecar – the actor’s favorite motorcycle.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise’s name is inextricably linked to the Mission Impossible series of films. Heroes of the spy saga not only ride motorcycles, but also do incredible stunts on them. An interesting fact: Tom Cruise performed all the dizzying and dangerous maneuvers on his own, without the help of stuntmen.

The actor himself is a longtime fan of bikes. In particular, he likes motorcycles of the Italian company Ducati (there is an Ecosse model in the actor’s collection).

A few years ago, Tom Cruise bought himself a Vyrus 985 C3 4V for one hundred thousand dollars. I wonder what the bike was doing right “under it”. To make the master, the actor’s height and weight were measured, and his position in the saddle was modeled.

It is known that the star’s collection also has a Confederate Hellcat F131 worth $ 85,000.

Bradley Cooper

Hollywood actor, director Bradley Cooper is also a big fan of motorcycles. The celebrity collection includes bikes such as the Black Ducati and the KTM 1190 RC8 R.

The Bachelor of Vegas star is known to be an ardent fan of Triumph motorcycles. He said that he was just crazy about vintage technology, and especially about his own Triumph Bonneville.

