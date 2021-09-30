what offers did the actors refuse and now bite their elbows?

Casino Royale (2006) – Hugh Jackman

Surprisingly, the role of James Bond in the twenty-first film about 007 instead of Daniel Craig could go to Hugh Jackman. When a call came with an offer, the actor was actively filming in one of the films of the X-Men sequel. After carefully reading the script, Jackman found it not interesting enough and was afraid that the shooting would interfere with work in other, more interesting projects. As a result, the film became one of the most profitable films of the James Bond franchise.

Iron Man 2 (2010) – Emily Blunt

It is this part of the story about billionaire Tony Stark, who is the owner of a unique invention, cyber armor, marked by the appearance of the character Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow). This role was played by Scarlett Johansson, but initially the agents offered Emily Blunt to participate in the project. According to her, then she could not afford to participate in major blockbusters, and later unsuccessfully auditioned for other roles of superheroines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Forrest Gump (1994) – John Travolta

Agree that now it is almost impossible to imagine that someone could replace Tom Hanks in a touching story about a harmless man with a big heart and dementia. However, the role was also offered to John Travolta, who preferred shooting in “Pulp Fiction”. Both actors were nominated for an Oscar that year for their work, but the award went to Forrest Gump.

Basic Instinct (1992) – Kelly Lynch

One of the most famous and provocative films by Paul Verhoeven, about how passion can cause severe damage. In the center of the plot is an investigation of a brutal murder, and the main suspect is a charming writer who knows how to perfectly manipulate men. The star of the motion picture was Sharon Stone, although the role was originally offered by Kelly Lynch, but the actress refused.

Ghost (1990) – Bruce Willis

A film that surpassed even such films as Home Alone and Pretty Woman at the box office, and became a turning point in the careers of the leading actors, could look very different. So, the role of the deceased Sam (Patrick Swayze), who can now help his beloved escape from the mortal danger hanging over her, the casting directors offered to play Bruce Willis. But the actor considered that the film would fail at the box office and refused to play with his wife.