What to watch from the series? “Nine Strangers”, “Chair” and other options

We tell you about the new series. In this collection: English comedy about a neurotic woman; Nicole Kidman swears in Russian; in an American university, the first woman heads the philological department; Taika Waititi is again shooting about teenage tomboy; the anime, as always, breaks records for brainwashing strangeness.

Upside Down, Season 2 “This Way Up”

Anya, an Irish jolly woman, meets a charming older man (the student’s father), is friends with her sister and intends to open her own language school in gloomy London. The plot tension is set by the fact that Anya experienced a nervous breakdown and hospitalization a few months ago. A subtle spiritual darkness is hidden under her external immediacy. Britom “Upside down” does not lend itself well to seductive retelling. In fact, practically nothing remarkable happens here, but thanks to pure island magic, the series looks extremely delightful. Perhaps it’s all about wonderful actors who sincerely want to empathize and over whose home-grown jokes it is easy to smile every time. In addition to the show’s creator, stand-up comedian Ashling B, in the title role, it is executive producer Sharon Horgan as her sister and Tobias Menzies as her boyfriend. Or maybe the whole point is that the B-screenwriter in her life not only wrote jokes for the stand-up, but also experienced a great tragedy (read her touching column about her father’s suicide and sympathy for all men in the world). In comedy, oddly enough, mental breakdowns and emotional authenticity are dear. Move over, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Nine Strangers” “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Several strangers arrive at an eerily fashionable and no need for additional advertising retreat sanatorium, where everything is run by a guru named Masha. (Nicole Kidman with a Russian accent) … Here they are from left to right: Melissa McCarthy as a writer in crisis, Bobby Cannavale as an athlete and drug user, Michael Shannon as an extremely talkative model family man, Luke Evans as an arrogant gay journalist, Samara Weaving (Hugo’s niece) as instagram-info with complexes – and so on in descending order of stardom. The detective intrigue consists in the fact that Masha receives SMS threats from a stalker, to which she reacts, like everything else, with a mysterious squint and Russian obscenities. Who could it be? Any of the guests, or maybe the staff? Nine Strangers is a series that has absorbed all the trappings of prestigious TV (except for an impressive ensemble, for example, the prominent indie director Jonathan Levin), but in fact turns out to be a banal adaptation of the so-called airport novel. The true nature of the show is already betrayed by the title title, subtly similar in font and background to the cover of criminally easy reading. Further, the director Levin pretentiously plays with camera techniques many times during the series – focus, rapid action, shooting against the light, while the actors perform the performance somewhere between the camp and the farce (however, Shannon, as always, is good). It’s hard to take what is happening seriously, so the visual beauties and the overall budget of the project are rather enraged. The genre of detective fiction, of course, has a right to life, and showrunner David E. Kelly has already made a couple of real hits in this field (“Big Little Lies”, “Play Back”). The problem with Nine Strangers is that the actual detective intrigue is kept to a minimum. To somehow justify the slow start, streaming Hulu released three episodes at once as a premiere. But this hardly saved the situation, because neither in the third nor in the fourth series there is a normal dramatic hook. Much of the timekeeping was spent not on creating tension, but on melodramatic squabbles and other fillers scrolling around in a circle. For a genre series that has already stepped over the equator, all this is a sentence.

“Department” “The Chair”

At the fictional middle-class American University of Pembroke, one professor of literature (Sandra O) becomes the first female chair. It’s funny, because what is absolutely commonplace in post-Soviet philological faculties is glorified in America as an achievement of social progress. Let’s not be distracted – the difficulties in the life of a philologist are just beginning. The extremely unpopular, but highly paid age professors should be somehow more delicately sent to a voluntary-compulsory retirement. Chasing hype, the rector insists that the honorary lecture should not be given by a dark-skinned professor with an innovative approach (read: rap), but by David Duchovny, who, it turns out, is also a writer. Everything becomes very difficult when the colleague and the crash of the main character (Jay Duplass) students decide to censure for an ironic ridge. The intelligent comedy “Department” captivates with one of its delightful setting. Campus is always a thrill, but when it is shown from the point of view of workaholic professors, rather than student party-goers, everything turns into pure magic. Charming architecture, charming indie rock on the soundtrack, charming faces of heroes – besides O and Duplass, Bob Balaban stands out. The latter is one of the regulars on Wes Anderson’s films, and it makes you wonder if there were such great university comedies between Rushmore Academy and The Pulpit. The Pulpit is the first project in a mega-deal between Netflix and Benioff and Weiss after Game of Thrones ended. The creators of the series are the wife of the first of these two men, the rom-com actress Amanda Peet, who makes her directing debut, and Annie Wyman, the debutante who came from the academic environment. Andrea Troyer, the wife of Weiss, who had previously written perhaps a children’s book in collaboration with Pete, also worked on the script. In this case, nepotism is not just a beautiful gesture, but a fully justified bet on novice talents. Either one university experience was enough (Pete graduated from Columbia University with a degree in history), or just natural taste (not every actor would have enough taste to star in the mumblecore “Unity”). In any case, the “Department” maintains an almost perfect balance between slapstick and literary references, between family drama and rapid-fire backbiting, between a subtle satire on the current agenda and the spread of retrogrades.

“Dogs of the reservation” Reservation Dogs

A group of adolescents from the Native American reservation (in the common people – Indians) spend time playing a street gang. Sometimes it comes down to completely childish antics (hijacking a truck with chips), but mostly they interact quite kindly with colorful local characters. Among them – an idiot policeman with pigtails (a kind of parody of the Hawk from “Twin Peaks”), a shaman uncle with a bong and the spirit of an ancient warrior in the protagonist’s motivating fantasies. This is a clean cut of life: there is no common main conflict in the self-sufficient episodes, unless you count the dreams of escaping to California and the fight with the local gang of whites, which are mentioned exactly once in the episode. According to the credits, the creator of the series is Taika Waititi, but in fact, his name is more likely to attract attention here. The true author of “The Dogs of the Reservation” is Sterlin Harjo, comrade Waititi, who wrote the script based on his own reservation childhood. Ethnically diverse teenage tomboy – a home haven for Waititi, who previously made “The Hunt for the Savages”, “Boy” and “Jojo Rabbit” on similar material. Alas, “Dogs of the Reservation” does not even reach the heights of these past films. The main problem is not the lack of conflict, but the lack of focus on the characters. Even before the viewer could be fascinated by teenage characters, or even begin to distinguish them by name, for some reason the series begins to concentrate on the abstract lines of neighbors and parents. The second episode takes place entirely in my mother’s hospital, the fourth episode is devoted to waiting for my father’s visit. Gangsta rapper with tattooed face as parent – a priori an intriguing character, but he – a spoiler – never reaches the reservation. It does not help the situation that the title of the series, referring to “Reservoir Dogs” (in the original – “Dogs from the Tank”), is, generally speaking, the peak of the writer’s wit of the authors. The humor here is corny flat and childish, you can safely pass by.

“Sonny Boy”

An entire class of ordinary Japanese schoolchildren, under mysterious circumstances, moves into pitch darkness along with the entire school building. There is no prologue or opening cutscene (nonsense for an anime series), the viewer immediately finds himself in the epicenter of very strange things. Despite the circumstances, schoolchildren remain calm and philosophical prudence. Soon they find out that now they have to travel along with the building across fantasy worlds, and some of them managed to acquire superpowers. Fantastic worlds include: an uninhabited island, twin peaks backstage, 2D arcade game, and simply abstract scenic backgrounds. Superpowers – free movement around the worlds, predicting the future and materialization of imaginary mechanical devices from the air. Sooner or later, everyone will forget about returning home: the plot takes years. All this is very, very strange. It’s so strange that the sur “Miracle Egg Priority” next to “Sonny Boy” will seem like flowers to you, and the previous psychedelic safay directed by Shingo Natsume “Space Dandy” – is a shameful pop. To be honest, it is infinitely difficult to consciously follow what is happening, whole individual episodes like the series about baseball with invisible monkeys (don’t ask) elude rational understanding. But as a hypnagogic experience (it’s ideal to fall asleep under this anime), emulating a trip, the series works flawlessly. The animation, although constrained in movement, is sustained in beautiful retro aesthetics, once every couple of minutes the series consistently stuns with angles and images. Sometimes it is worth turning off the rational hemisphere, relaxing and go with the flow of the author’s fantasy, absolutely not understanding anything about what is happening. Such a mind-blowing anime in the category of this subtle pleasure has no competitors, as always.