what will you learn from the documentary

Premiere on the media platform “Look” – the documentary “Hate”. In the six-part project, Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney explore the nature of destructive feelings and seek the answer to the question: Why do we hate? The Oscar-winning producer and screenwriter has done a tremendous job. In their picture – archival footage of the main upheavals in the history of mankind, from the extermination of Jews and slavery in America by the Nazis to the genocide in Rwanda and the confrontation between Israel and Palestine; an interview with a former recruiter of a terrorist organization and a Khmer Rouge executioner who died at the end of 2020; views on school bullying, mass murder, propaganda and extremism; comments from neuroscientists, journalists and clinical psychologists.

You can watch the massive work of Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney on the Watch platform on March 5th. We briefly talk about the main themes that the creators raised and tried to explain in the film “Hatred”.

Hate in nature

How old is this feeling – hatred? Can only a person experience it? Or did it come to us from distant ancestors in the process of development? The evolutionary anthropologist Brian Hare is looking for answers to these questions. The scientist observed the closest “relatives” of Homo sapiens – chimpanzees and bonobos. The former are prone to aggression for the sake of dominance and control: their alpha males kill their young and competitors, entering new territory. For the second type, such a manifestation of hatred is not typical.

Scientists explain the differences in the behavior of monkeys by their environment. Bonobos live on the southern bank of the Congo River, where you don’t have to worry about food. In the chimpanzee’s habitat, resources are much less, and you have to fight for them – with the help of aggression.

“People do the same. We strive to strengthen our status, dominate and use strength. We do this whenever we can. We are more loving and kind within the group than bonobos. But we are prone to confrontation. And in relation to other groups may be more aggressive than chimpanzees, ”explains Brian.

If primates are capable of aggression, do they have a sense of justice? Are we able to distinguish good from bad from infancy? And how does nature shape our character? Search for answers – in the series “Origins” of the documentary “Hate”.

Hate in politics and sports

Cognitive psychologist Lori Santos studies tribalism, a form of group isolation, the main feature of which is hostility towards other groups. In times of peace, tribalism is most evident in sports and politics, with Arsenal fans hating Tottenham and Democrats hating Republicans. Feeling is based on a tribal model of behavior, which became the key to survival in a primitive society.

After millennia, the need to unite into close clans remained, but took on new forms. The origins of enmity due to political persuasion are still the same loyalty to the pack. Beliefs and values ​​are added to tribalism, because of which the bonds within the community only grow stronger. Such connections are dazzling: people ignore facts that defame their group, and only pay attention to positive information. This becomes fertile ground for conflicts fueled by biased media reports.

“Despite the desire to divide everyone into” us “and” aliens “inherent in us by nature, there are a lot of criteria by which the division takes place. But we can change them. Sometimes groups of people, previously hostile to each other, unite for a common goal. The good news is that “friend” and “foe” are relative. There is always a chance to change the situation and overcome hatred, “says Santos.

More about the phenomenon – in the series “Tribalism”.

Hate in schools

About 30% of adolescents are bullied from time to time, and every tenth is brutally bullied on a regular basis. Is the desire for pressure and humiliation inherent in us? Perhaps this is the legacy of ancestors: previously, such tests were considered an initiation rite that makes the child stronger. But in modern times, the problem is being treated more and more seriously – due to the increase in the number of suicides among children.

As clinical psychologist Tracy Weilancourt says, we misunderstand the school bully. At first glance, this is a bully and a bully, in fact, a person who is respected and avoids punishment. Another psychology is in people whose hatred manifests itself immediately towards the group and leads to mass murders.

“It seems to me that all mass murderers have something in common: the world did not live up to their expectations. The girl refused, the peer had a better car, someone touched them with a shoulder and did not apologize. says Tracy.

It is the hunted people who most often become mass murderers. Can these tragedies be prevented? About this – in the series “Origin”.

Hate in history

Patricia Sellers is an international criminal lawyer who studies crimes against humanity and genocide. They are based on the concept of distinguishing people by race and other characteristics. And also dehumanization, the purpose of which is to convince that “others” are not people, but savages. Such a slogan in the minds of the masses justifies any violence.

“Crimes against humanity are not a consequence of rage when you simply do not like your neighbor. This comes gradually. Constant provocations and propaganda make you think that some people are our enemies and we must defend ourselves. This is how hatred and violence become the norm.” says Patricia.

A crime against humanity always has leaders. But how are they capable of perverting concepts and presenting hatred as love – love for themselves and their people? To answer the question, the film examines the periods of slavery and its abolition in America, the Khmer Rouge revolution in Cambodia, and the genocide in Rwanda. Details are in the Crimes Against Humanity series.

Hate in the heads of each of us

In the film “Hatred” – not only reasoning, interviews of experts and heroes, historical footage. There are also scientific explanations for hatred and the processes in the brain associated with this feeling. Here are just a few facts.

One of the brain regions is the prefrontal cortex. Thanks to him, we are able to think about the future, play scenarios and assess the consequences. But it develops more slowly than other departments and by adolescence has not yet had time to mature. That is why school killer students do not fully understand what they are doing.

Research shows that political beliefs, so often the cause of hatred, are 50% hereditary. And even if the environment changes beliefs, as we age, we return to the genetic code. We are by nature programmed for diametrically opposed views, which makes us conflict and enmity.

There is a version that dehumanization turns off the part of the brain that is responsible for empathy and empathy. When we see people we empathize with and whom we consider to be like us, a zone called the medial prefrontal cortex is activated in the brain – it is responsible for the social sphere. But when it comes to hostile groups, the activity of this part of the brain is reduced. This means that we physically cannot sympathize with people whom we consider to be outsiders.

There are much more explanatory and sometimes surprising facts and conversations in the film “Hatred”. On the screen – the stories of a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church, called the “hate group.” The story of a skinhead who renounced his convictions after working with a Jewish leader. The lives of people in the Gaza Strip are in constant fear.