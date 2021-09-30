What’s in the movie: “The protagonist” with Reynolds, a thriller about a blind killer and “Annette”

New feature films and series reviews

still from the movie “The main character” (16+)

This week there are only three films at the box office, but which ones: one of the best projects of the recently completed Cannes Film Festival, the sequel to the thriller about the blind killer and the light summer blockbuster by Ryan Reynolds. For home viewing – announcements of fresh TV series.

“The main character” (16+)

We are in Free City, where the Guy lives (yes, that’s what his name is). He is a Bank employee who is robbed several times every day. The city is in chaos, the level of violence is outrageous, but the guy somehow does not pay attention to it. Every morning he puts on a blue shirt, grabs the same coffee, picks up his fellow security guards along the way, and stomps to work. Some Groundhog Day, but everything changes after the guy meets the Molotov Girl. The beauty, albeit not immediately, explains to the hero that he is just a simple non-playable character, and the world around him is a computer game. The guy, of course, at first does not believe in what is happening, but then, breaking the rules invented for him, he becomes an idol for a million gamers.

Watch if:

Disney is great. Their new summer blockbuster (released immediately after “Jungle Cruise”) is an attempt to please everyone, but at the same time still shoot a large-scale movie with a lot of humor of varying degrees of stupidity and disgust. Here is a great on-screen couple – Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) and Jody Comer (“Killing Eve”), as well as a hilarious antagonist played by Taika Waititi. The world of Free City is reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), but director Sean Levy (Real Steel) in this atmosphere of incessant explosions, murders, thefts and so on invites us to talk about friendship, choice, happiness and, of course, great love … An amazingly soulful and lively movie.

Do not watch if:

With all the obvious pluses, “Hero” is surprisingly secondary in terms of the script. Zach Penn is to blame for everything, who previously rewrote the novel Ready Player One for the film. It turned out that these two completely different films are similar to each other in terms of atmosphere and a certain cult. Pattern follows pattern. Yes, Reynolds’ drive covers up the flaws a little, but only slightly. It is felt that the “Hero” has great potential, but Levy for some reason was not allowed to reveal it to the end. Alas.

“Don’t Breathe 2” (18+)

And again we will be watching a blind ex-special forces soldier named Norman. A man 5-6 years ago chopped the adolescents into his house into cabbage, and now he has found peace. Norman lives in the wilderness and has a daughter. The girl is practically constantly under house arrest and is forced to learn how to survive almost everyone – such is the father from the gray-haired old man. A little later, a gang of people armed to the teeth burst into Norman’s house. The thugs are here not only for the kidnapping of the girl, they also want to tell the baby about another sin of the former soldier, which he hid all this time.

Watch if:

Thriller “Don’t Breathe” directed by director Federico Alvarez in 2015 was almost the darkest genre passage of the last decade. And it was filmed powerfully, and the meaning in the film was. Now Alvarez acts only as a producer, and the less experienced Rodolfo Sayagez was entrusted to shoot the sequel (alas, this is very noticeable). Brilliant Stephen Lang again in the role of Norman, blood and cruelty, fires and explosions, self-mutilation of any level – everything will be, you just have to wait, because the first 15-20 minutes only swings.

Do not watch if:

Almost any “second parts” of films come out worse than the original, but there are projects that simply do not require continuation. “Don’t breathe” is one of them. They decided to humanize Norman and put a fat point in his story, it was a truly terrible decision. Now he is showing real kindness, but fans of the first part are not worried at all. The hunters became prey, and the seemingly innocent lamb became a harsh monster: this is what the fans wanted to see once again. It didn’t work out. “Don’t Breathe 2” is just another genre craft that will quickly be forgotten.

Annette (18+)

We are thrown into modern Los Angeles, a big and bustling city, where stand-up comedian Henry and opera singer Anne meet and fall in love with each other. The couple looks almost perfect, the man and woman really adore each other, but with the advent of the first child, everything changes. They have a daughter, Annette. The child, oddly enough, looks like a wordless puppet that begins to “change” the relationship between Henry and Anne. The joker from the stage claims that he “tickled his wife to death” literally this morning, and the artist of the “high” genre is forced to die and die on stage every day. Soon, the culmination of her role will become a reality.

Watch if:

French director Leos Carax is already 60 years old, but he continues to make films about love, each time sinking deeper and deeper into the abyss of surrealism. His “Lovers from the New Bridge” and “Bad Blood” and did not stand next to “Annette” in terms of absurdity. This is the most bizarre movie that demanded from Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard to play to the fullest. Cinema at the Venice Film Festival was awarded in the nominations for “Best Director” and “Best Composer”, but the precious “branches” not received by “Annette” are more interesting, and the audience’s reviews – the reaction was maximally mixed. This means that the new film of Caracas should be judged by yourself.

Do not watch if:

That’s right, “Annette” is the most author’s movie. Amazing, strange, frightening and alluring. Anyone who hates musicals should skip it. Indeed, in his film, Caracas even shoveled the structure of this genre. The heroes here not so much sing as they speak in chant. Thus, they communicate even in bed. The film is viscous and constantly makes you think out many episodes on your own. The audience does not go to the cinema, but to a complex performance full of black humor and boundless melancholy.

Serials

“Hily” Is a sports drama from Starz with Arrow star Steven Amell. This is a story about two brothers wrestlers who decided to revive the work of their late father. But the confrontation between relatives does not remain only in the ring, the conflict goes beyond the bounds of tightly stretched ropes.

“What if…?” – cartoon fantasy from Disney + (and, of course, Marvel). This is an anthology that completely reimagines everything you’ve seen in superhero movies. For example, another person will become Captain America. Etc. There are too many spoilers.

“Dogs of the reservation” – some comedy content from FX (with a touch of drama). Show about teenage Indians living in the outback of Oklahoma. They spend their free time committing crimes and fighting criminals. Such is the strange combination of circumstances.

Survivors – a fantastic drama from Okko about a Russian province, in which an epidemic suddenly began – she killed some of the local residents, and put others to sleep. Anyone who sleeps for more than 2 hours will never wake up again. Only the Institute, the most mysterious organization in the country, can save the townspeople.

“New cherry flavor” – a fantasy and detective story from Netflix about a girl who decided to punish a Hollywood producer with the help of witchcraft. The heroine simply did not know that she would have to pay for her desires.

“Jetlag” – more.tv is releasing a comedy drama (yes, before that “Jetlag” was full meter) about Zhenya and Nikita, who had a fight at the airport and flew away in opposite directions. One ended up in Germany, the other in Thailand, but they did not stop thinking about each other.

Enjoy your stay. Watch only good movies!