Where is the money, Amber? Millions from Johnny Depp’s trial evaporated after divorce









© Courtesy: Woman.ru



After the divorce, the Hollywood actress was awarded a large sum. Now she will have to report to the state for the money she received.









© Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard





The scandal around the couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been going on for more than five years. The couple divorced back in 2017, but could not peacefully sign all the necessary papers.

As you know, the actress won seven million dollars from a Hollywood star, which she allegedly donated to a charity fund. At the same time, information appeared in the media that Depp’s ex-wife gave only one hundred thousand of the total amount. Of course, Johnny had a question – where is the money, Amber? Moreover, after the breakup, the actress won after the scandalous breakup. She practically did not lose a single role, established her personal life and even gave birth to a daughter – with the help of a surrogate mother.

At the same time, Johnny Depp’s reputation in the movies collapsed. The actor is denied funding for his projects and does not want to take on the main roles for fear of blocking the news about the release of the film with new details of the relationship with his ex-wife.









© Courtesy: Woman.ru





Not so long ago, the movie “The Great” was released, in which Depp played the main role. The film was unsuccessful and failed at the box office, largely due to a lack of proper advertising. Relations with studios, producers and directors have noticeably deteriorated due to his high-profile history, although Johnny is still considered one of the brightest and most talented actors in Hollywood. But he will be able to restore his reputation when the scandal completely dies down. But when exactly?

“That carrying on hands, that admiration that the whole world felt for Johnny Depp of the heyday of “ Pirates of the Caribbean ”, we probably will not see. This is not to say that everyone completely denies him, in general, and before Johnny Depp was not some kind of obligatory, attractive person from the point of view of business on the site. He had problems with alcohol, with the daily routine, he disrupted the shooting, he was always approached very carefully. And now, when all his problems began, he experienced a serious depression, was in a very serious condition, lost almost everything – it turned out that he was deceived by his own accountants, he was practically bankrupt. All this affects him very hard, and I think that now, to put it mildly, they are afraid to invite him somewhere, not even because he has a conflict with Amber Heard, but simply because the person is in a very difficult condition. “, – says the editor-in-chief of the FILM.ru portal Evgeny Ukhov.









© Getty Images





Heard and Depp, who accused each other of domestic violence, will soon meet again in court. Johnny is convinced that his ex-wife will not be able to prove her case this time. Amber should have long ago transferred the entire amount – seven million dollars – to the American Civil Liberties Union and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. received from the ex-spouse after the divorce. But the funds were never credited to the accounts of the organizations … I wonder what the actress will answer?

15/15 SLIDES

More news in our Telegram channel.

Photo: Getty Images, Legion-Media / Splash news, Still from Film

Related materials: