Which of the actors will appear instead of Johnny Depp in the new part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”? Let’s tell!

Will the film win international success without the charismatic performer of the role of Jack Sparrow?





Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow











After starring Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean Johnny Depp was kicked out of the franchise, Walt Disney is looking to return another Hollywood star.

While Johnny Depp is unlikely to ever appear in the film, there are many other popular characters involved in the franchise that fans have been waiting for. So the network started talking about the fact that Will Turner, performed by Orlando Bloom, will again appear in the 6th part of “Pirates”.

Walt Disney is hoping for the return of Orlando Bloom to Pirates of the Caribbean 6, according to insiders. It is not yet known whether the parties are negotiating this cooperation.

Bloom’s character played a pivotal role in the original Gore Verbinski trilogy. In 2017, he returned to the cinema screens in the 5th part of the franchise – “Dead Men Tell No Tales.” In the case of the return of 44-year-old Orlando Bloom in the 6th part of the picture, it is likely that the actor will become one of the main characters of the new era of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Recall that 58-year-old Johnny Depp was kicked out of the role of Jack Sparrow after a lost trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Despite numerous petitions from fans in support of Depp, all indications are that the reboot of “Pirates” will take place without the participation of the disgraced actor. But will the picture win international success without the charismatic performer of the role of Jack Sparrow?