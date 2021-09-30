Who of the Hollywood stars did our artists meet?

It would seem that our people have already forgotten about Soviet times, when a trip abroad and communication with foreigners could happen only in a dream.

However, an affair with a foreigner is still considered an outlandish adventure – the recent World Cup in Russia proved this once again. And if it was possible to “stir up” with a foreign star, then this is generally a fairy tale. It is no coincidence that our girls, including famous ones, are very proud of such novels, even if they are short-term and non-binding.

Ira, Nastya and Mickey Rourke

The legendary actor was married twice, and both times to American actresses – Debra Foyer and Carrie Otis. However, after 60 I realized that you will not find anyone better than Russian women. Since 2010, he lived with Anastasia Makarenko (pictured with the actor), who made her modeling career in the West. Mickey was not embarrassed by the fact that Nastya was a little younger – by some 35 years. Later, Rourke switched to Irina Koryakovtseva, a 27-year-old dancer at the Moscow Soho nightclub (photo below right).

Victoria Bonya and Alex Smurfit

After a relationship with Stepa Menshchikov, a graduate of “House-2” Victoria Bonya searched for happiness with foreigners for a long time and diligently. Vika had romance with football players – the Brazilian Welliton, who played for Spartak, and the Belgian Marouane Fellaini, who played for Manchester United, but eventually settled on the son of the Irish millionaire Alex Smerfit.

The guy lives in Monaco, and met Victoria at a get-together in Moscow. A flash of passion instantly threw the girl from Krasnokamensk to Monte Carlo. In 2012, Bonya gave birth to a daughter, Angelina-Letizia. At the same time, the couple did not officially formalize the marriage and eventually broke up. Bonya assures that Alex is to blame, he no longer wanted children, and she dreamed of becoming a mother with many children.

Svetlana Loboda and Till Lindemann

The Ukrainian singer often appeared in the company of the leader of the Rammstein group, and at the Zhara-2017 festival she was not at all shy about kissing a brutal German. At the same time, neither Till nor Svetlana confirmed anything. The musician laughs it off: they say, I cannot reveal the “secret of two people.”

The singer hinted at a nondisclosure contract: “I can’t really talk about it.” Ksenia Sobchak indirectly confirmed their romance: when she came home to Loboda for an interview, she looked into the room of the eldest daughter of the artist Eva and asked who gave her the breast amulet. “Till,” the girl admitted. By the way, the second daughter of Loboda is called Tilda. Really in honor of the Pope? Alas, Svetlana does not name the girl’s father, allegedly named after the famous actress Tilda Swinton.

Anastasia Volochkova and Jim Carrey

Such a combination, it seemed, could only be imagined in a creepy Russian parody comedy, but no! The ballerina insists that there really was a romance and there is even evidence of this! Allegedly, the famous Hollywood actor sent her daughter Arisha a box with dolls. Well, they met in the early 2000s.

“Bob Van Ronkel, a famous promoter who works with Western artists in Russia, brought us together with Jim,” Volochkova recalled. – Jim told Bob that he wants to meet me. I was known to him as a ballerina of the Bolshoi Theater. The factor of fame, popularity, beauty, of course, worked. Jim found out that I had the ballet Giselle at the Bolshoi Theater, got on a plane and flew in. After the performance, he invited me for a romantic walk, which ended with a beautiful dinner.

Anastasia assures that she has flown with the Hollywood gentleman on vacation more than once, and he also flew to her on tour. Moreover, according to the ballerina, Kerry remembered when Volochkova’s birthday was, and sent gifts to her and her daughter. It is possible that Nastya even taught Jim to do the splits. It is a pity that due to some unfortunate misunderstanding, not a single joint photograph of this beautiful couple has survived …

