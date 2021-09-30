Why does Kate Winslet use two tonal remedies? Spoiler: not for contouring

Kate Winslet

Surely we intrigued you: after all, Kate Winslet has never been a fan of contouring (and in what other cases you might need different colors for the base?). In addition, the Hollywood star’s life hack has nothing to do with the season – since Winslet is shielding herself from the sun, there is no need for her to inject a tone darker into her beauty routine. What’s the matter?

In the last interview, the 45-year-old actress not only talked about her makeup, but also shared exclusively feminine details of her care. For example, Kate has always noticed that, depending on the phase of the cycle, her skin looks different. At the beginning of the cycle, it is the smoothest and most even, and closer to the middle, it becomes irritable and inflamed.

Kate Winslet. Photo: L’Oreal Paris

It is for these cases that Winslet stores different shades of the same foundation. Closer to the phase change, the actress simply mixes them in the necessary proportions, and thereby perfectly adjusts the tone to the needs of her skin. The face never looks like a mask under which another person is hiding – which is why Kate retains the title of the icon of naturalness. Take it on board: observe your inner rhythm and, if necessary, try to mix shades.