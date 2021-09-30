Why Gertrude and Mechtild of Ophelia look so familiar

Despite controversial reviews and a canceled fourth installment, the Divergent films did well at the box office and still have a loyal following. Based on a trilogy of novels by writer Veronica Roth, the sci-fi series tells the story of a girl named Tris (Shailene Woodley) who must fight against a dystopian society divided into factions based on human virtues. Tris teams up with a young man named Fore (Theo James) to overthrow the status quo and its corrupt leadership.

Naomi Watts appears in both Rebel and Elegant, starring Fauré’s mother, Evelyn. She is the leader of the faction’s group and is reunited with her son after years of separation from them. In Rebellion, Evelyn saves Fore and Triss from Jenin (Kate Winslet), then shoots and kills the impressive leader in her prison cell. Evelyn becomes her worst enemy in Allegiant, the final film in the franchise, when a violent war breaks out between Veterans and Allegiants, with the result that Tris and the four work together to end the battle.

After the financial collapse of the sequel, Divergent ended insanely, unfortunately without receiving a final film that would complete the story as a whole. There were plans for the series to take on a new lease of life on the series, but the idea was canceled due to lack of interest from the original cast (via digital spy). At the very least, fans have books to turn to if they want to know how Tris’s story ends.