Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren’t at the 2021 Emmy Awards even though they were nominated for an interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s long interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for a Major Television Emmy Award for Outstanding Popular Science Series or Special Issue. Of course, in their case the latter was meant. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California, decided not to attend the awards ceremony, which was held here in Los Angeles. However, experts do not see this as surprising, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Meghan and Harry were just the objects of interviews, and it would be more appropriate to receive the award for Oprah herself and her production team.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey

The acclaimed Dukes of Sussex interview dealt with the overwhelming themes of racism, lack of attention to mental health and many other problems they faced in the royal family. Following a violent reaction from viewers around the world, Buckingham Palace issued a short statement on behalf of the Queen regarding Meghan and Harry’s claims. It said:

“The entire family is saddened to learn to the fullest how difficult the past few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, especially racial ones, are troubling. While some memories may differ, they are taken very seriously and will be privately reviewed by the family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very beloved family members.“.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In the meantime, Meghan and Harry are on parental leave after the birth of Lilibet Diana this June. A few months ago, at the WellChild Awards in London, the prince spoke a little about the personalities of Lily and their eldest son Archie. In particular, he noted that Lily has a calm temperament. “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very calm and seems happy to just sit still while Archie runs like crazy.“.

