Why TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres moved to Friends star’s home

There is a reason for everything, and of course Ellen Degeneres could not move to Courtney Coke home just like that.

Introducing the Friends star as a guest on the special episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host noted that now Courtney She can call Cox her landlady. However, 56-year-old Cox noticed that she rather considers herself Ellen’s roommate.

“Yes, we are definitely roommates. We don’t see each other often, but your definition is correct, ”DeGeneres, 63, agreed with Cox.

As for the reason why the TV presenter ended up in the actress’s house, the rumors that in her relationship with her wife Portia de Rossi there are problems, she vehemently denies.

“I have to explain. I have no problems in marriage. I was not kicked out of the house. That’s not why I live with Courtney Coke. We sold our house in Beverly Hills and I needed to stay somewhere. Courtney was kind enough to agree to live with her. ”

When Courtney asked about how she feels within the current living conditions, the woman admitted that Degeneres definitely not the best roommate.

“Well, Ellen, let’s put it this way: first of all, you are my style guru. So I was nervous that you would live with me, because I hadn’t renovated the house for a long time. I haven’t been there for almost a year. I had to clean up the room and remove all the little things on the right side of the bathroom so you have some privacy. “

“Everything was ready for your arrival. The day after you moved, when you left, my assistant came to me, and I asked her how everything looked. She said everything is fine. And then I found Ellen’s toothbrush on my side. Then I realized that I couldn’t find my makeup. So it turns out that you are a terrible neighbor. You have settled down on mine and on your side. “

Degeneres corrected Cox, noting that 48-year-old de Rossi was to blame for what happened. It was she who managed to rearrange all the objects in one night.

We remind you that the star of “Friends” and Degeneres have become very close over the years. But she is not the only celebrity from the popular TV series in the 1990s with whom Ellen is closely associated. At the start of a pandemic Degeneres posted a video in Instagramwhich included a call from Jennifer Aniston.

“In times like these, it’s especially cool that you have friends like Jennifer Aniston,” the TV presenter signed the post.

In 2019 Degeneres admitted that the 52-year-old actress “Morning show ”is one of her closest friends, and the feeling is mutual.