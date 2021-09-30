Wild at Heart: Nicolas Cage in 5 Crazy Movies

Crazy cultists, killer robots, culinary drama, Lovecraft horror and samurai westerns.

In recent years, the name of Nicolas Cage has finally ceased to be associated with high-profile Hollywood projects. However, he also feels comfortable in the status of a renegade. Most of Cage’s new films are exotic beasts that can be caged in a separate, unique genre of cage play. “KinoReporter” studied him with passion and chose 5 excellent films of recent years, where Nicholas breaks loose and goes all out.

Mandy (2017)

Selected works by director George P. Kosmatos have gained a small but loyal fan base. Take, for example, the stylish action movie with Sylvester Stallone “Cobra” or the western “Tumstone” with Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell. Behind the shoulders of Kosmatos Jr., Panos, so far there are only two films, but each of them is deservedly considered cult in cinema fanciers. And “Mandy” in addition is the perfect embodiment of what is commonly called Cage Rage: pure, unclouded rage that incinerates everything in its path.

Like other tapes in our selection, Mandy proves the obvious truth. Don’t anger Cage – and you’ll stay safe. The psychotic sectarians from the thriller Cosmatos are clearly not familiar with this rule. They called for the help of demonic bikers, kidnapped the hero’s woman, drugged her and subjected her to ritual burning. Cage escapes from captivity, yells in a bad voice, sitting on the toilet, and then grabs a crossbow, forges an ax (!) And goes out on the warpath. Cuts heads, breaks necks, squeezes skulls with his bare hands into a cake … In general, he does not deny himself anything.

This sketch in crimson tones sometimes drags on for an agonizingly long time, but falling into its abyss plunges into a state of infernal Zen. You need to look closely at it, listen, sniff it, as if to a strange animal, in the hope of sooner or later enter into a dialogue. The film exudes universal darkness, and to the accompaniment of an alarmingly pulsating soundtrack, you feel like a helpless passenger of a devil’s pickup, rushing straight to hell without stopping. The only thing that remains is to watch the duel on chainsaws with an open mouth and dodge the bloody fountains gushing in all directions.

“Color from Other Worlds” (2019)

At first glance, the hero of Cage in this horror based on the story of the same name by Howard Phillips Lovecraft is far from something extraordinary. Cage plays the canon, even the stereotypical good family man: loves to cook and serves as a walking advertisement for dull old man’s jumpers. He also grows alpacas on an old farm lost in the American wilderness. Given the specifics of Cage’s recent roles, such exemplary behavior seems much more insane than violent showdowns with cultists. Later, however, everything returns to normal. In the vicinity of the farm, a mysterious object from space lands, after which all the devilry happens in the area.

Color from Other Worlds begins as a conservative family drama featuring tired parents and troubled teenagers. But the further, the more the film flies off the reels and drives into the sphere of schizophrenic alien body horror with transformation of bodies, psychedelic color effects, a prickly feeling of inevitable disintegration of family and personality. Cage, accordingly, also jumps out of his pants.: throws tomatoes, beats the steering wheel of a stalled car, grabs a gun, and in the end turns into a frightening ghostly entity altogether. But quite recently he peacefully milked harmless alpacas …

Willy’s Wonderland (2020)

Another picture from the series “asked for it themselves.” Gloomy Cage rolled somewhere about his business, but here’s the bad luck: The car broke down. Moreover, it was at the very moment when he drove through the town of Hayesville in Nevada, struck by an ominous curse. In the past, a maniac in the company of loyal henchmen committed suicide in the entertainment center “Willy’s Wonderland”, having arranged a devilish rite of suicide.

The souls of the killers infiltrated mechanical beasts (animatronics), after which every family gathering here turned into a bloody massacre. The owner of the establishment offers Cage to put things in order in the center in exchange for repairing the car. In fact, he wants to sacrifice the poor fellow in order to protect civilians from the encroachments of the city. But the cunning businessman and a team of maniacs had no idea who they had contacted.

The idea of ​​a mighty superhero who comes, sees and conquers is here reduced to stunning absurdity. For the entire film, Cage does not say a word, but changes several T-shirts with the logo of “Wonderland” after another turns out to be flooded with a nasty dark liquid flowing from the defeated animatronics. Cage playfully deals with them with his bare hands, but from time to time he announces a break and begins to whip energy, playing pinball on the machine. At the same time, he covers up stupid teenagers who climbed into the center in order, here’s a laugh, to rescue him from trouble. Cheap, cheerful, stylish and fun: in this exemplary trash, Nicholas feels like a fish in water.

Pig (2021)

In the directorial debut of Michael Sarnoski, Cage got the role of a sullen hermit who sent civilization to the devil and settled in the wilderness of Oregon along with his beloved pig. She is looking for truffles in the forest. The owner sells them to a reseller (Alex Wolfe). That, in turn, supplies elite restaurants with precious mushrooms. Once a gang of scum breaks into the hut to a harmless bearded man. The lesovik gets off with a slight fright and a painted face, but the villains drag the pig away in an unknown direction.

John Wick’s example has taught us that in modern cinema, the loss of a pet often leads to a long chain of deaths and twists the heroes in a maelstrom of violence. Something similar was to be expected from the “Pig”, since in the aforementioned “Mandy” Cage clearly proved: he knows how to avenge his neighbor effectively and efficiently. Well, the more pleasant it is sometimes to be deceived in forecasts.

Amazingly, at the climax, “The Pig” does not turn towards the good old ultraviolence, but takes a breath, counts to ten and turns into a rough, shabby, wise ballad about forgiveness, pacifying inner demons and timid attempts to find a way to light even in pitch darkness … Cage, accordingly, strikes not with his mastery of the murder weapons, but with … honed culinary talents.

“Prisoners of the land of ghosts” (2021)

The iconic Japanese provocateur Shion Sono (“Revelation of Love”) has invented the most suitable format to demonstrate Cage’s next madness: post-apocalyptic samurai western. It looks like George Miller and Zhang Yimou ate too much acid and decided to re-shoot Mad Max in a wuxia aesthetic, placing colorful men in raincoats and hats in the right places and generously spicing up the action with Sam Peckinpah’s Wild Gang-style shootouts (which alternate with dashing sword fights).

Cage appears on the screen with a heart-rending cry “Banzai!” and tries to rob the bank. In the company, oddly enough, Nick Cassavetes: the director of the sugary melodrama “The Diary of Memory” does utter atrocities here. The robbery is not going according to plan. Cage’s unnamed character goes to jail. Soon, however, a vague chance of salvation dawns on the horizon. The governor of the town where he is serving time gives the hero an important task: find the missing granddaughter (Sofia Boutella). He has five days for everything. Will be late – and remember what your name was: the explosives mounted in his leather suit will go off, and scraps will fly through the nooks and crannies.

“Prisoners of the land of ghosts” is an absurd, but damn unusual sight. No wonder Cage called the work on the film the wildest experience of his career. Complete anarchy reigns in Sono’s strange world, and an impressive degree of madness is set from the very first scenes. The inhabitants of the town play football, then the captive Cage is put on public display, he throws off his underpants, everyone suddenly begins to sing, the hero’s genitals are threatened because of the bombs attached to them, but he does not despair and rushes on a bicycle towards dangers …

In parallel, in the bloody chaos reigning on the screen, the ghost of a nuclear catastrophe looms, and the story in the spirit of “City of Sins” about the salvation of a girl by a brutal type with a difficult past is crowned with a surprisingly optimistic observation. Even the worst trauma cannot gnaw at you forever.: there is always a chance to atone for sins and scratch out forgiveness.