Will Smith, Adam Driver and Matt Damon: the main contenders for the Oscar-2022

The fall schedule of film premieres this year turned out to be very tight due to coronavirus transfers and delays. Accordingly, there are also many contenders for the Oscar for Best Actor. IndieWire magazine has made predictions of which of the actors is most likely to receive the statuette in 2022. We share them with you. Clifton Collins Jr. Clifton Collins is nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Clint Bentley’s The Jockey. He played a man who denies aging and tries to fight his age. The script for the drama was written by Greg Quidar and directed by Clint Bentley. In the story, Jackson is a professional jockey who has devoted his entire life to horse racing, but due to health problems, the new season may be his last. He decides to retire from the sport in triumph, but the young jockey Gabriel, who declares himself Jackson’s son, stands in the way of intense training.

Shot from the movie “Jockey”

It premiered on January 31, 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival, but it still hasn’t debuted in theaters. Benicio Del Toro Benicio Del Toro (Big Jackpot, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas) may receive an award for the French Gazette. Wes Anderson’s film is dedicated to the French branch of an American newspaper. The film is set in the 20th century in the fictional town of Ennui-sur-Blazet. There are at least three storylines in the film – and all these are stories published on the pages of the French Gazette.

The main roles were played by Benicio Del Toro, Francis McDormand, Timote Chalamet, Bill Murray, as well as Lea Seydoux, who had to postpone her trip to Cannes due to the coronavirus. Together with them, the cast includes Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Saoirse Ronan, who played one of the key roles in Anderson’s film The Grand Budapest Hotel. The full title of Anderson’s comedy drama is “French Gazette. Supplement to the newspaper “Liberty. Kansas Evening Sun “”. The picture was presented on July 12 at the Cannes Film Festival. Sean Penn 60-year-old Sean Penn (Mysterious River, Friends) starred in Flag Day with his daughter Dylan. The film debuted in Cannes on July 10. This is the story of a father who counterfeits coins, rob banks and cheats in order to raise funds to support his daughter.

Anthony Ramos Anthony Ramos has every chance of receiving an Oscar for his role in the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “At the height of a dream.” Directed by John M. Chu and produced by Warner Bros. The digital release took place on June 11, 2021 via HBO Max. The action takes place in one of the districts of New York called Washington Heights. The main character is an attractive owner of a small shop, Usnavi, who saves every cent he earned through hard work and dreams of a better life.

Matt Damon “Ford v Ferrari” and “Ocean’s Eleven” star Matt Damon played the Oklahoma thug in Tom McCarthy’s thriller “Still Water”. The film was released worldwide on July 30. In the story, Damon leaves the United States for France to help his daughter. In Marseille, the girl was arrested on murder charges.

Will Smith American actor Will Smith, best known for his roles in Bad Boys and Men in Black, will appear in Warner Bros. King Richard this year. In the sports drama by Reynaldo Marcus Green, Smith played Richard Williams, tennis coach and father of athletes Venus and Serena Williams. In the story, Richard takes a big role in the development of gifted athletes. He dreams of helping them escape the fate of ordinary teenagers on the streets of Compton, California, and bring them to the world sports arena. For this, Richard Williams becomes the coach of his daughters and comes up with completely unconventional training methods.

“King Richard” is inspired by the true story of the outstanding tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, who served as general producers. The world premiere is scheduled for November 19, and King Richard will hit Russian cinemas on November 26. Adam Driver Adam Driver (“Black Klansman”, “Marriage Story”) distinguished himself in three films at once. The actor starred in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and The Gucci House, as well as Leos Carax’s musical Annette, which opened the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Most likely, Driver can get an Oscar for his role in “House of Gucci”. Firstly, this is a film adaptation of a real and rather extravagant story of a large and popular brand, and secondly, the stellar cast of the film literally advertises itself. In addition to Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Jared Leto starred in the film. This detective thriller will tell about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, who at one time was the head of the fashion house. In 1995, a man was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office. His very temperamental wife Patricia Reggiani was found guilty of contract murder.