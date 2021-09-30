Yagudin spoke frankly about the relationship with Zagitova

The new season of the Ice Age show started with the previous hosts – Alexey Yagudin and Alina Zagitova still comment on the performances of the participants. Despite the criticism of her famous colleagues, the athlete is making progress in her new profession.

After filming the first issue of the new season of the sports project, Alexey Yagudin told how he perceives 19-year-old Alina Zagitova, with whom he has to work. The audience was looking forward to the “historical moment” – Zagitova’s questions to her main rival Evgenia Medvedeva, who paired up with Dania Milokhin. As it turned out, Yagudin is not at all interested in the relationship of the girls.

“I don’t care what happens there. <...> It’s all screwed up by the media, hype, news, “- said the skater to the publication “Sport-Express” …

The presenter also saw the ironic commentary by Renat Laishev concerning Zagitova’s “non-Moscow diction”. He regarded this attack as a rather unpleasant remark, although Laishev, in his opinion, must have said so with good intentions.

“I read it and thought to myself: well, why? I know Laishev – he is a man with a great sense of humor and can cross the line. Although here he globally did not overstep. According to him, he wanted to make Alina more professional in terms of conducting events. I know that in a good way he can sometimes laugh at some not very convenient places. Well he said and said. In general, yes, it was not very cool, ”the athlete admitted.

Yagudin was quick to note that 19-year-old Zagitova is making some progress as the lead of the project. According to him, Alina formulates many questions herself and asks not to tell her through a special earpiece what to say next.