“You cannot be good or great if you are not allowed to be bad.”

What do you need to wear to instantly dissolve in the crowd of office workers? Of course, a blue shirt and khaki pants! It is such a hero that Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds represents in his new film. In “The Main Character,” Reynolds plays the bank clerk The guy whose life goes on a knurled one. The life of the average American is embedded even in the name of the hero, turning the title of the film into a play on words.

Why is it so important for viewers to see “The Main Character” in cinemas?

To be honest, I can’t wait for the premiere! Together with the Guy, the audience will walk the path on the big screen with sound that echoes in the chest. This is a film on a huge scale, so it is important to watch it in cinemas – of course, in compliance with all security measures.

Tell us about the Guy – the main character you played.

This is an ordinary, childishly naive person. He has a pretty formulaic behavior, which he repeats from day to day. The guy is obscenely optimistic about his life, until he meets Millie (Jodie Comer). This girl helps him to develop, and as a result, the Guy gains free will and the ability to think independently. This guy forever steps out of the shadows, and this is in harmony with what is happening in the world right now, after the end of the work on the film. This rarely happens, and this is what made me fall in love with the script for “Main Character.” Globally speaking, you can take elements of this story and superimpose them on the world that surrounds you.

What attracted you to Matt Lieberman’s original script?

I literally fell in love with the central plot: a bank employee suddenly discovers that he is a minor character in the world of a violent video game. This is what fascinated me. I sent it straight to Sean Levy – we wanted to work with him for years. I’ve been a fan of him for a long time – not just as an artist, but as a person.

What makes Sean Levy the perfect director for Main Character?

I think he saw in history what I saw. We relied on the achievements of our predecessors: much of what we aspired to while working was similar to the feeling of the trilogy “Back to the Future” – these are films about the fulfillment of desires that are not subject to time. If you watch them now, you will get the same experience as in 1985. We tried to fill the “Main character” with a huge amount of details and easter eggs –

with each viewing, the viewer will notice something new.

Are you a fan of video games?

I played video games as a child. But I used to be sure that video games are addictive. However, during the pandemic, I played Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto to explore how the worlds of violent video games work. And I came to the conclusion that they offer people absolute accessibility and a community of like-minded players. Lonely people can completely immerse themselves in the virtual universe, and a sense of oneness with oneself is necessary for mental health. Now I have a completely different look at video games and respect the culture of gamers.

Blue shirt – what meaning does it convey?

My wife suggested the blue shirt – or rather, pushed me to this idea. I was filming a film in Abu Dhabi and I was thinking how to make the Guy look and feel like a part of reality, but at the same time, cult in my world – it was not an easy task. At first we changed the hero’s outfit every day, but then Blake said, “Think of the costumes for Halloween.” When children appear at your door on Halloween, you immediately recognize their characters by their clothes. I continued to think about Guy and asked myself the question: “What do you need to wear to be recognized immediately?” It turned out to be a blue shirt and khaki pants. Since then, we stopped just calling him Guy – he became the Guy in a blue shirt. This is the image of a hero who has no inner world and his own personality.

But you not only have the role of the main character, you are also the producer of the film. Do you enjoy producing?

I love and dislike being a producer at the same time. When you’re just an actor, your work is more consistent – after filming, you just leave the set. As a producer, you feel like a partner in the creative process. But I’m not pretending to be a director – Sean and I respect each other. As you get older, you understand the value of the people you work with: this is not just the guy who will bring the maximum profit at the box office. It is important to get good work experience. I don’t want to speak on behalf of the entire cast, but I can honestly say: we all worked on ourselves so that everyone felt safe. Many years ago I learned a hard lesson: you cannot be good or great if you are not allowed to be bad. When I make films, I want to make sure that the actors, especially the young ones, feel safe.