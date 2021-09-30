“You need to steal from the best. So I will steal from Spielberg too. ”: Interview with Denzel Washington

The actor told KinoReporter about working with Rami Malek and Jared Leto, his new directorial project and unexpected advice from Steven Spielberg.

On January 28, the thriller “The Devil is in the Details” by John Lee Hancock was released on the screens of Russian cinemas with multiple Oscar and Golden Globe laureates Denzel Washington in one of the main roles.

Your hero is fighting inner demons, and what do you do at such moments?

– It seems to me that a person must have a spiritual anchor, otherwise the wind of change and internal throwing can throw him anywhere. We live in difficult times and must ask ourselves what we believe in. My hero is looking for answers to his questions in the outside world, although they are hidden in himself. You know, they say that our main enemy lives inside us, I think this is exactly the case. We are the only animals on this planet who have been given free will. We are free to do and think whatever we want, to move in any direction in our information age, but we should protect ourselves from what we hear and see by carefully selecting the information that we receive from the outside. And all the answers are in us, we just need to learn how to do spiritual exercises, not only physical ones.

How do you feel about TV news in this case?

– Now on television there is much less real news than opinions about them.

What impression did Rami Malek make on you, have you seen films with his participation?

– I saw only “Bohemian Rhapsody” – in it he is magnificent. I have to say that both Jared and Rami are great actors. It’s a pleasure to work with them! My favorite moment in the film is the interrogation scene, in which I watch through the glass as these two young lions attack each other. I even felt like popcorn. (Smiles.) They are both at the peak of their careers, and how committed they are to their profession inspires me to be even better and more accurate as an actor.

Do you like the genre of psychological thriller?

– I never pay attention to the genre, I always read the script, I try to understand how good it is. This script was great, I couldn’t wait for the ending. And he surprised me with plot twists. I would not even want to use the word “thriller” in relation to this project, it is too narrow. Viewers will want to find a definition for it, but it should be broader than just a thriller.

What are you working on now?

– I’m filming my new film “Diary for Jordan“ (film adaptation of Dana Keynedy’s bestseller A Journal for Jordan, – КР)… For the two weeks leading up to New Year’s holidays, we filmed at the Fort Irvine training ground in California’s Mojave Desert. We are now preparing for filming in New York, which is due to start in a month, so we have time to test everyone. I do the test at least 5 times a week according to the SAG rules. Already used to it. When I was filming Macbeth (new project by Joel Cohen and Frances McDormand – CD), we had to stop filming, which resumed only 3 months after the start of the pandemic, and then I also did the test 5 times a week. This is our new world …

Which director inspires you? Do you have any favorite films that you watch?

– I am not a film fan, I will be frank with you, but I studied cinema and from time to time I enjoy watching new films. And I revisit my favorite pictures when I’m getting ready to shoot myself. Right now I am reviewing The Godfather, remembering plans that I would like to borrow in my new project. And before him – “Silence of the Lambs.” In one scene, Judy Foster is talking to Anthony Hopkins through the glass, and Jonathan Demme captured Anthony’s face reflected in the glass in a close-up of Judy’s. And that I use in my film, it will be my homage to Jonathan Demme. Steven Spielberg, who is a very good director, many years ago, when I was stressed trying to learn how to make films, told me: “Steal! Everybody steals, Denzel, but steal only from the best. ” So I’ll steal from Mr. Spielberg too. (Laughs.)

In a few days, the movie Malcolm and Marie, starring your son John David Washington, star of Argument, is coming out. Are you proud of your son’s success?

– By the way, one of the film’s producers is his sister, my daughter Katya. However, I’m not sure that this is her idea – to invite John to the main role. My other daughter Olivia is a brilliant actress, and I ask you to remember these words of mine. In “The Devil in Detail” she also starred with me in one of the scenes. All my children are in the film business: my youngest son is a director, his twin sister is an actress, my eldest daughter is a producer, and my eldest son is John David Washington.

Great family!

– Yes, my wife did a great job. (Smiles.)

How do you think the film industry will change after the pandemic?

– Let’s see! I’m more worried about the future of humanity, I confess! The Bible says: “Everything will pass, and this will pass!” I think that over time, everything will return to normal and the cinema will become even stronger than before. In addition, people really missed going to the movies. I myself am looking forward to once again sneaking into a movie theater somewhere in North Hollywood.