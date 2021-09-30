Young and Beautiful: Jennifer Lopez – 52 | Vogue Ukraine

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday. We have collected 20 photos of the star on stage and in life over the past year and a half. They prove that 50 is the new 30. Or that J Lo is actually a goddess.

Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl, February 2020

Jennifer Lopez willingly shows off her belly and toned legs, opens her neckline and wears tight clothes. The style of the 2000s, which is back in fashion, seems to be stitched into her DNA. J.Lo devotes to fitness 5-6 days a week, alternating functional training with training according to the system of the star trainer Tracy Anderson. Jogging and dancing are also among her favorites. The star’s diet is free of caffeine, sweets, alcohol and processed foods. Jennifer Lopez eats meat, but combines it with vegetables, and if there is no time for a full meal, then she chooses fruits and a protein shake.

1/20January 2021. Miami

2/20December 2019 New York Film Festival

3/20May 2021. Florida

4/20May 2020. “Golden Globe” ceremony

5/20December 2019

6/20February 2020. Super Bowl

7/20September 2020. New York

8/20January 2020. Critics’ Choice Film Awards

9/20February 2020. Independent Spirit Award

10/20June 2021. LA

11/20August 2020. New York

12/20November 2020. Broadcast American Music Awards

13/20December 31, 2020. Speech at Times Square in New York

14/20January 2021. Joe Biden’s inauguration

15/20July 2021. LA

16/20July 2021. LA

17/20May 2021. Concert in California

18/20February 2020. J. Lo at the Oprah Show

19/20November 2020 / People’s Choice Awards