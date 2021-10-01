10 weirdest and disgusting habits of Hollywood stars

In today’s crazy world, celebrity status can make a person virtually invulnerable. However, it may surprise you that some Hollywood stars don’t even care about basic hygiene, let alone their other weird habits. I just honestly warn you that you will not be able to erase this information from your memory. Some of these facts can set you against your favorite celebrities, so be careful.

Jessica Alba

Jessica never liked birds. Quite the opposite, she is scared to death of these feathered threats. But in Good Luck Chuck, she played a birdwatcher working with penguins at the zoo, which was incredibly bold of her.

Brad Pitt

Brad is one of the most famous people in Hollywood. Millions of fans around the world love him, but he is far from perfect. In an interview, he admitted that he constantly picks his nose and ears. In his defense, we all do this, right?

Orlando Bloom

According to eyewitnesses, Bloom can wear the same clothes for months without washing them, does not shower regularly and allows his dog to sleep in his bed. Some argue that it was his dirty habits that led to the divorce from Miranda Kerr.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson’s dazzling smile hides a rather dirty secret: she brushes her teeth only three times a week. She admitted that freshly washed teeth seem too smooth to her, and she prefers to wipe them with a shirt rather than a toothbrush.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Once she admitted that she could not stop biting her cheek from the inside. No bits of skin bitten off, no pain or discomfort could keep her from biting those cheeks for decades. I wonder if she still does this when no one is around?

David Beckham

Beckham cannot control himself when he is nervous, and during a football match he can easily start biting his nails if he is sitting on the bench.

Robby Williams

The British singer smokes like a chimney. During his concert in Moscow, Robbie demanded six ashtrays in the hotel room, four ashtrays in the dressing room, three near the stage and two fire extinguishers backstage. That’s a lot of smoke!

Britney Spears

Beckham isn’t the only one who enjoys biting his nails. Britney Spears is also to blame for this unattractive habit. At least not before. Now she’s more or less under control, but she still bites from time to time.

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake also has several flaws, one of which is his secret love of gold mining. By that I mean, of course, nose-picking. According to Justin, this is one of his worst habits and he tries to fight it every day.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett’s raspy voice sounds like the actress smoked a lot. And it turns out to be true! In fact, Scarlett smokes so much that neighbors have repeatedly complained about her and her smelly cigars.