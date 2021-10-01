20 curious facts about the musical Mamma Mia! 2

At the end of the last film, young Sophie Sheridan (Amanda Seyfried) sailed away with her boyfriend Skye (Dominic Cooper) to see the world, but ten years later you will find her all on the same Greek island of Kalokairi, where she is preparing to open a hotel named after her mother Bella Donna. Donna herself (Meryl Streep) died a year before the events began, and this sad event was left behind the scenes (moreover, the heroine will appear in flashbacks). Donna of 1979 (Lily James), as well as young versions of her friends and lovers, one of whom became the father of her daughter, comes to the fore.

Released ten years after Mamma Mia! (2008).

Executive Producer Richard Curtis thought that the sequel could both tell what happened next and return to the origins of the story, which was inspired by his daughter Scarlett, who suggested it be like The Godfather: Part II (1974). So Curtis asked Ola Parker to help him come up with the plot. Gathering together, they locked themselves in a hotel for three days, posting the names of their favorite ABBA songs to the wall and trying to make the songs fit into the narrative. By the time they finished, there were only five songs left on the wall, including “Fernando,” but they managed to write them down later.

The cast included three Academy Award winners: Cher, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep; and two Oscar nominees: Andy Garcia and Dame Julie Walters.

The film begins with Sophie singing the same song (“Thanks for the Music”) that was performed during the opening credits of the first film.

Best Grossing Premiere Performance for a Film Starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Cher in Their Career.

Meryl Streep (Donna) filmed all of her scenes in one week.

In November 2017, on the set of this film, actress Julie Walters took a day off to attend a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II made her a Knight Commander of the British Empire. The film crew and cast gathered to surprise and greet Walters with the song “There Is Nothing Like a Dame” from the South Pacific musical.

Cher started out as a singer and today she is better known in this role. However, together with Burlesque (Steve Entin, 2010), this is only the second musical of her career.

Cher chose Andy Garcia to play Fernando from a select cast of actors.

Cher is only three years older than Meryl Streep, despite playing mother and daughter.

The soundtrack to the album includes a cover version of “The Day Before You Came” performed by Meryl Streep. The track was recorded only because it was one of the favorite ABBA songs of Benny Andersson and Richard Curtis, and Streep wanted to sing it, but in fact, the song did not sound in this film, since its lyrics are too specific to fit into the story.

Despite the fact that Meryl Streep has been an actress for over 40 years, this is the first time in her career that Meryl Streep starred in a sequel. It took her a while to get involved in the project as she never thought there would be a second round.

After appearing in the film, Cher recorded a full album of ABBA covers, aptly titled “The Dancing Queen.”

Meryl Streep and Lily James, two actresses portraying Donna, are distant cousins ​​- ninth cousins.

Donna (Meryl Streep) has blue eyes, while her younger version (Lily James) has brown eyes.

Prior to filming for this film, Lily James traveled to Stockholm, Sweden to work on a vocal soundtrack with composers Benny Andersson and Björn Ulveus. She aimed to create a “feel” of the music from their point of view, not from the point of view of what she experienced just listening to ABBA over the years.

When young Donna (Lily James) walks with young Harry (Hugh Skinner) at the fountain in Paris and sings the song “Waterloo”, he wears a T-shirt depicting Johnny Rotten, frontman of the Sex Pistols. This is a reference to Colin Firth’s words in the first movie before singing Our Last Summer, when he talks about buying his guitar for “ten pounds plus my Johnny Rotten shirt”.

Although filmed in Greece (on the fictional island of Kalokairi), this film was not filmed in that country like the first. Due to economic circumstances, the site chosen for this part was instead the small Croatian island of Vis.

When asked if there could be a third film, writer and director Ol Parker replied that they would not mind. “We will find out if people want what we gave them. If it makes people happy, then I’ll take it, ”Parker said. Producer Judy Kramer also did not rule out another film, but admitted that they will have to speed up the process and not spend another ten years preparing for the return: “I know this will need to be done much faster,” she said, because otherwise in the case of “we’ll be pretty old.”

Julie Walters, who retired from the movie, said that the third Mamma Mia film will be her only reason for her return to the set.