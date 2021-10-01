22 Crazy Facts About George Clooney | MovieReporter

The actor is increasingly becoming the hero of unexpected news reports.

George Clooney often makes headlines for his acting and directing, but his crazy antics sometimes serve as news feeds. “KinoReporter” has collected facts about the actor that may surprise even a devoted fan of the star.

Suffered from a genetic disease

In high school, the future star had to endure the ridicule of classmates who called George Frankenstein. The reason for this was a genetic disease transmitted from his father. Approximately 50 percent of the muscles in George’s face were almost completely paralyzed; the young man had problems not only with facial expressions, but also with more everyday things – for example, with food. Fortunately, Clooney managed to overcome the disease and professionally do what he loved.

No higher education

George Clooney has two incomplete higher educations. The actor entered Northern Kentucky University and an educational institution in Cincinnati, but dropped out to pursue a dream.

Unexpected side jobs

In his youth, George Clooney worked in the tobacco fields. Also, the actor was a heavy smoker, but gave up the addiction after realizing that many members of his family died of lung cancer. Now the actor says that he regrets that he smoked. At the same time, he may well light a cigarette in the frame, if the script requires it.

I was in trouble in my youth

Trying to recapture a place in the sun, George Clooney was actually in poverty. At the dawn of his career, he lived in a friend’s wardrobe, and to move around the city he used only a bicycle – there was no money for travel.

Received a dollar salary several times

For the first time George Clooney received such a paltry fee for his work on the political thriller Good Night and Good Luck. Despite the fact that he was by that time a renowned artist, the studios reacted with distrust to the black and white project because of its theme. As a result, there was not enough money for production, and Clooney had to settle for a one dollar fee. But that’s not all: he had to mortgage his home in Los Angeles to start filming.

For the second time, George Clooney received a dollar for his work when he served as the Ambassador of the United Nations. By the way, many Hollywood stars agreed to such conditions, including Angelina Jolie and Jackie Chan.

Unusual pet

A long-known, but no less crazy fact – for 18 years the actor had a mini-pig Max, who in old age weighed about 125 kilograms.

Extravagant hobbies

The actor’s hobbies are also not the most common. George Clooney is passionate about making shoes – he gives exclusive things to family and friends. In addition, the actor had a tequila business that he sold for $ 1 billion. Needless to say, the actor has a business streak.

Loves to drive fast

George Clooney is a risky guy who loves motorcycles and has had accidents more than once. The most recent one took place in 2018 in Italy and made a lot of noise. Clooney, who was driving 70 miles per hour, was hit by a car and sustained injuries to his arms and legs. He was saved from more serious injuries by his helmet, which had split from the blow.

The actor himself later admitted that at some point he thought that he would no longer see his wife and children. After that, he swore to ride motorcycles and switched to safer modes of transport. However, dangerous incidents happened to Clooney before: for example, in 2007, he and his girlfriend were injured in an accident in New Jersey.

Clipped with a vacuum cleaner attachment

In the pandemic, it was revealed that George Clooney was using a special Flowbee vacuum cleaner attachment, which was developed as a quick and cheap way to get a haircut. Later, the actor told his stunned fans (and no less surprised Jimmy Kimmel) that he has been using this slightly extravagant device for 22 years.

14 friends of Clooney

The noble act of the actor, which only recently became public, was not discussed only by the lazy. In 2013, George Clooney gave 14 million dollars to his friends for supporting him during difficult periods of his life. Later, the actor admitted that his gesture was a decision not to delay the execution of his last will.

“You write your will, you distribute what you will leave to whom. But I thought, why should I wait? Endure until everyone is 80 so they can buy an expensive denture? “

A creative approach to parenting

The desire to comprehensively educate the children – the twins Ella and Alexander – sometimes goes sideways in Clooney. He recently said that the heirs have mastered Italian, but the actor himself and his wife do not speak this language.

“It’s awful that we have armed them with the knowledge of another language. I tell the children to go and clean their room, and they reply: “Eh, papa stronzo “(” Dad is a goat “- KR) And I was like:” What? “

By the way, Clooney admitted that when he met his future wife Amal, his plans did not include marriage. Moreover, he did not think about children.

Not too inspired by comic blockbusters

While other colleagues are actively acting in comic books, George Clooney with self-irony recalls the failure of “Batman and Robin”. When asked if he wants to play the Dark Knight again (especially since we live in an age of crazy crossovers and multiverse), the actor only joked.

“It’s funny, but as you can see, for some reason they don’t call me. In some strange way, they didn’t get through to me. They probably don’t need my nipples. Look, a lot of things can happen, but this is definitely not going to happen. “, – the actor assured with a laugh.

Often starred in commercials, but no one remembers about it

Everyone was surprised when George Clooney starred in a Nespresso ad. However, before that, the actor appeared in many commercials, including the watch brand Omega and Budweiser beer.

Health problems

Despite the fact that George Clooney does not like to complain, the public learned that the actor, famous for his role in the TV series “Ambulance”, has suffered from bleeding stomach ulcers for many years.

Despite this, before filming the movie “Midnight Sky” George Clooney thundered into the hospital due to the fact that he overdid his weight loss. He needed to play a terminally ill hero, and he selflessly set to work on himself. The weight loss turned out to be critical – the actor was diagnosed with pancreatitis and was kept in the hospital for several days. It took several more weeks to recover.

Selflessness Above All

For the sake of filming, the actor is ready to go to great lengths. For example, Clooney has repeatedly agreed to participate in projects about space, although he was well aware of how difficult the work would be. On the site of “Midnight Sky” he did show miracles of dedication. Due to the frost, it was not possible to shoot outdoors for more than a minute, after which the actor’s eyelashes simply froze. He returned to the trailer, where the ice was heated with a hair dryer, and then entered the frame again.

Discouraged Paul Newman from participating in the “Notebook”

At the beginning 2000s Clooney could have starred in The Notebook (as a result, it was performed by Ryan Gosling – KR), and his partner was supposed to be the legendary Paul Newman. However, the actors discussed the prospects among themselves and abandoned the project.

“We were discussing the project, and suddenly it dawned on me that I could not act in the film. I told Paul: “Everyone knows what you looked like at 30. You have blue eyes, and I have brown. You were too famous in your 30s for me to play you 30 year old. It won’t work. “

Stole wheelchairs with Bill Murray

In 2011, at the Venice Film Festival, George Clooney found himself at the epicenter of a scandal when, together with Bill Murray, he perpetrated a stupid trick by stealing wheelchairs from a hotel. On them, the actors rode the floors at three in the morning, bringing the hotel staff to white heat. This happened after friends missed a few glasses of tequila at a local bar.

Invested a huge amount in the construction of a casino

George Clooney is known for his passion for gambling. Unsurprisingly, at some point, the actor invested in the construction of a gambling complex in Las Vegas, which includes a luxury hotel, a number of spas, nightclubs and casinos. The idea came to the actor during the filming of Ocean’s 11, and to implement it, he contacted Cindy Crawford’s husband, businessman Randy Gerber.

The project was estimated at $ 3 billion, construction was supposed to begin in 2006, and Clooney told the press that, as the owner, he would introduce a strict dress code and would do everything to make visitors feel like they were in the past. In addition, the star planned to attract Brad Pitt, an ardent admirer of architectural delights, to work on the appearance of the buildings. However, the project never materialized.

Was not familiar with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, although everything said otherwise

Despite the fact that George and Amal Clooney became one of the most prominent guests of the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it later turned out that the stars had never met. One of the wedding guests told the press about a short conversation with the actor. To pass the time, she asked how and when he managed to get to know Megan and Harry. In response, Clooney smiled perplexedly and said that he did not know the royal persons.

Patriot to the bone

Clooney is a civic star. On the Oscar-winning film “Good Night and Good Luck” he was inspired by his father, the famous journalist Nick Clooney, and in general the actor never hid that he was not afraid to ask uncomfortable questions to officials and the government.

The actor has also repeatedly shown himself to be an opponent of the war in Iraq. Several years ago it became known that he and his wife secretly sheltered a refugee from this country and financially supported him, after which he entered the University of Chicago.

“He survived and came to America. He passed all the checks, and when everything was over, we said: “Listen, we will help you. Do you want to get an education? Do you want to move forward? This is what we can do. ” – many publications replicated the words of the actor.

Fan of sovrisk

George Clooney several times confessed his ardent love for art. When he was honored during an online event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, he shared his impressions of the iconic place as a child.

“My parents brought me and my sister to New York. I stood in front of the museum and realized that I had not seen anything like it. When I went inside, a whole world opened up in front of me – a little boy from Kentucky – where anything was possible. This is what the Museum of Contemporary Art meant to me. “

Offered to shoot a reality show about his family

Despite the fact that George Clooney is extremely reluctant to talk about his family, he sometimes makes sarcastic jokes about his personal life. In a recent interview, he surprised and delighted his fans with the promise to launch a reality show “The Clooney Family” by analogy with the famous project of the Kardashian family, which closed this year.