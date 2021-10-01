33-year-old r’n’b star Rihanna leases her luxury home in Beverly Hills

The 33-year-old r’n’b star rents out her luxury home in Beverly Hills. The singer says she needs funds for her daily purchases.

COVID-19 has hit the pockets of most actors and musicians. Even the rich are trying to recoup expenses and make money wherever possible.

Months ago Rihanna bought a villa in Beverly Hills for $ 10 million. Then she tried to quickly sell the extra property in the same area of ​​Los Angeles. Here she owns the house where the daughter of the famous writer used to live. Sydney Sheldon (“If Tomorrow Comes.” “Sands of Time”) – Mary. And when the deal stalled, she leased the villa for $ 13.8 million. This property has never been on the open market before.

Those who want to enter will probably be found – the place is popular, in the neighbors Madonna, Mariah Carey and sir Floor McCartney… True, for five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, you will have to shell out $ 80 thousand per month.

The hostess herself has finally taken up not only her cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty, but also music. In the Bronx (New York borough), she recorded a clip with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky… You can also earn a little money this way. The song will appear on the singer’s fourth album, All Smiles, and possibly also on Rihanna’s ninth album.

