6-month-old daughter Katy Perry has already been on vacation at the Hawaiian beach

Katy Perry and her precious baby girl Daisy Dove looked so cute when they were relaxing on a Hawaiian beach! Check out the photos of the mother-daughter couple, joined by Katie’s love and Daisy’s dad, Orlando Bloom!

Baby’s first beach day! Katy Perry looked totally in her element as she cradled her precious six-month-old daughter Daisy Dove during a trip to the beach in Hawaii on Wednesday March 3rd. 36-year-old singer-songwriter of the hit “Firework” was spotted in a purple strapless piece dress Eresholding her little daughter, who was wearing a long sleeve tropical print swimsuit, pink panties, and a little pink sun hat! You can see the photos below.

Katie and her beloved daughter, of course, were joined by Katie’s fiancé and Daisy’s loving father Orlando Bloom. One day during a family outing, Orlando carried his little girl in his arms. The 44-year-old Lord of the Rings star wore short black bikini bottoms and was seen holding his daughter as her mother and daughter walked through the sand. It was a very special event for two parents and their little girl, and Katie and Orlando seem to fully come into their own in this exciting new chapter in life!

While the trio was in Hawaii, Katie and Orlando had previously been spotted with their daughter on soothing walks. On February 18, Katie was seen walking with her six-month-old baby in her stroller. Just a few days later, on February 28th, Orlando was seen walking with little Daisy strapped to his chest in a small orange sling! It was such an enjoyable sight, but aside from their recent walks through the tropical resort, the couple also took the time to share their precious baby.

“I sing everything that contains the word daddy simply because I want her to say daddy before she says anything else,” Orlando admitted in a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show. “Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,” the actor sang for the host and guests, letting them feel the gentle tones that Daisy hears every day! Of course, Orlando might want to keep singing exclusively for Katie, the 13-time Grammy nominee!

It’s pretty clear that Katie and Orlando have been living in Cloud Nine ever since they saw their baby girl’s birth in August 2020. Orlando is also the father of a 10-year-old son. Flynn from her previous marriage to a model Miranda Kerr… Katie and Orlando look more than happy in these recent shots, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see more details about this family in the future!