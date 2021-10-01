7 reasons why we love Kate Winslet

Starring Meir of Easttown has been on HBO since April 18.

The world recognized and fell in love with the sultry British woman in 1997, when James Cameron’s Titanic was released, although by that time she had demonstrated her talent with such famous directors as Peter Jackson (the New Zealander received the Lord of the Rings trilogy at his disposal in many ways thanks to Kate’s performance in Celestial Creatures), Ang Lee (Sense and Sensibility), Kenneth Branagh (Hamlet) and Michael Winterbottom (Jude). What else have we learned about her over the next quarter century, besides the fact that Winslet is a brilliant actress?

Sets records

Let’s start all the same with the confirmation of talent. In 2005, Kate Winslet set a record by becoming the first actress to receive 4 nominations for Oscar up to 30 years old – per Sense and Sensibility, Titanic, Iris and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. (For example, the owner of 21 nominations, Meryl Streep, was awarded only one by the age of 30.) Later, 3 more were added to them – for “Like little children”, “Reader” and “Steve Jobs”. Stephen Daldry’s drama “The Reader” (2008) is still the only work of Kate, which still brought her a gold statuette. At the same time, critics consistently call Winslet the best actress of her generation and one of the best in history.

Sings beautifully

Kate has a beautiful voice, and she could well make a parallel musical career, like, for example, Jennifer Lopez. For the soundtrack of the cartoon “A Christmas Carol” (2001), where she voiced one of the main roles, Winslet recorded the song What If, which impressed the studio so much that they decided to release it as a separate single. The album took the sixth place in the UK top sales. The video for the song has gained 19 million views on YouTube at the moment.

Opposes retouching

The actress was never skinny and said that after the release The Titanic was so harassed that she was thinking about retirement. However, over the years she coped with this, especially since mOn the contrary, the legs admire her body. Jaguar car designer Ian Callum generally stated that Kate was the ideal woman for him, and it was her figure that inspired him when creating the Jaguar XK model. Winslet has repeatedly emphasized that she does not like it when her face and figure are overly retouched in glossy publications, and in 2003 she even provoked a small scandal with this. Then the British edition of GQ overdid it, unnecessarily “Getting thin” the actress in the photo, and she stated that it was done without her permission. The magazine was forced to make a public apology.

Ready for acting feats

Continuing Having regained the title of the highest-grossing film of all time in March 2021 thanks to its re-release in China, Avatar will reunite James Cameron and Kate Winslet. And if on the set of “Titanic” the actress spent many hours in the water, then on the set of “Avatar 2” she had to dive under the water. According to Kate, she devoted 4 weeks to mastering freediving, and this allowed her to set an acting record for holding her breath underwater – 7 minutes and 14 seconds. Previously, the record was held by Tom Cruise, who held his breath for 6 minutes on the set of the action movie Mission Impossible: Outcast Tribe.

Courageous in real life

In the summer of 2011, Kate Winslet was vacationing in a villa on Necker Island in the Caribbean. The villa, like the island itself, belonged to the owner of the Virgin Group, the famous billionaire Richard Branson. In the morning of August 4, the house caught fire due to lightning. At that time, there were 20 people, including Branson’s 90-year-old mother. It was Winslet who carried the old woman in her arms, which saved her life – the house burned down. It was then that Kate met her future third husband, Edward Abel Smith (also known as Ned Rocknroll), Branson’s nephew.

Not afraid of bed scenes

The nude actress has appeared in films several times. Everyone remembers the scene in which the hero Leonardo DiCaprio drew nude from her in “Titanic”, the episode in the bathroom in “The Reader” and others. However, Winslet recently admitted that for the first time in her career, having starred in a lesbian scene in Francis Lee’s biographical drama “Ammonite” (its digital premiere – April 19), she realized that filming her, she felt much more comfortable than with male partners, because that I didn’t feel objectified. In “Ammonite” she played same-sex love with Saoirse Ronan. By the way, the first time she kissed a girl in the frame at the age of 17 in “Heavenly Creatures”. Then her partner was Melanie Linsky.

Incredibly self-critical

Despite all the recognition, Winslet remains very demanding of herself. So she said in an interview that she worked herself to death, honing for the role in “Meir from Easttown” pronunciation, characteristic of the inhabitants of the American state of Delaware, where the series takes place. According to Kate, the accent was just as difficult for her only once – on the set of the movie “Steve Jobs” (2015). It’s hard to believe, but she was seriously afraid that she would be fired from the project.