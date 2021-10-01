7 stars of the series “Ambulance”. Where are they now?

In 1994, not only Friends started, but also another cult series for older viewers.

At the turn of the millennium on the series “Ambulance”, in the first season received 8 “Emmy”, the whole world went crazy, including Russia, where the show became truly cult. There were a few years before the appearance of “House Doctor”, and the imagination of viewers was fully owned by the handsome pediatrician Doug Ross and the young surgeon John Carter. And how are the idols of millions who have taken off their white coats long ago?

Anthony Edwards, 58

Mark Green, 182 episodes, seasons 1-8

The character: Dr. Mark Green is not the most charming hero of the series (in this it is simply useless to argue with Doug Ross performed by George Clooney), but it was he who was the key character and soul of the show during the first 8 seasons. The very first episode of the series “Ambulance” begins with the scene in which Green falls asleep from fatigue in the back room. Anthony Edwards is the only cast member of the series to receive a Golden Globe for his work.

Before: WITHEdwards’ most striking on-screen appearance was Tony Scott’s classic action movie Top Shooter (1986), which, by the way, will soon have a sequel. It was Anthony who played the partner of Maverick (Tom Cruise) – lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, nicknamed Goose.

After: After leaving the series, Edwards starred in David Fincher’s Zodiac (2007) and Hey Julie! (2010) Rob Reiner, and the last to date notable work of the actor was the series “The Last Candidate” (2016-2019), where he appeared in only 10 out of 53 episodes in a minor role.

Personal life: Anthony divorced 6 years ago Janine Lobell, they have 4 children. Presently is in a relationship with an actress Mayor Winningham.

George Clooney, 60

Doug Ross, 109 episodes, seasons 1-5

The character: Handsome pediatrician Doug Ross is without a doubt the main enfant terrible of the series. In the first episode, he appears with a hell of a hangover, and his best friend Mark Green puts him on a drip. “And is he often like that?” – the nurse asks. “Only when the day off” – Green replies. And yet Ross is the subject of secret, if not quite obvious, sighing of almost the entire female part of the hospital, which the rare womanizer shamelessly uses. “Do you know which of the hospital specialists is paid the worst?” – Doug smiles. “Pediatrician?” – confidently assumes Carol Hathaway, in whose gaze it is read that it does not matter at all.

Before: By the time of appearance in “Ambulance” George Clooney has already had three dozen roles in all sorts of films and TV series … and not the slightest hint of a breakthrough. It was this show that made him a real star, although getting into the cinema from it was also not easy. Quentin Tarantino had to argue a lot with the producers to approve Clooney for the lead role in From Dusk Till Dawn (1996). But already in 1997, “Batman and Robin” was released, where George had the role of Bruce Wayne, and his star status was no longer questioned.

After: Remaining one of the brightest Hollywood stars, today Clooney no longer exhausts himself with filming, making significant pauses and giving preference to his own projects. The latter is a fantastic thriller Midnight Sky was released in December 2020 and won an Oscar nomination for visual effects.

Personal life: Clooney’s marriage to lawyer Amal Alamuddin and twins Ella and Alexander, born 4 years ago, are the reason why George and his family moved to Italy, away from the paparazzi.

Sherri Stringfield, 53

Susan Lewis, 142 episodes, seasons 1–3, 8–11

The character: If Mark Green is the soul of the show, then Susan Lewis is honor and conscience. Yes, the salary of an ambulance doctor is less than $ 2 thousand minus taxes, and the working week is more than 60 hours, but we knew what we were doing, and we had to do our job conscientiously, says Susan. And it is her selfless dedication that many patients owe their lives to.

Pause in filming: Sherri Stringfield is the only major star on the show to leave after three seasons. And the only one who returned. Stringfield explained her departure by her desire to devote more time to her family.

Before and after: Sherri was not a popular and sought-after actress before Ambulance, not after. Her biggest (and only) success was the lead role in the TV drama “Excommunication” (2011), and her last appearance on the screen was a guest role in the TV series “Criminal Minds: Abroad»Is dated May 2017.

Personal life: Stringfield has been divorced as a single mother for 15 years. Her first daughter Phoebe was born in 2001 – before returning to the series, but her son Milo was born in 2004, when the broadcast of the 10th season ended.

Noah Wiley, 50

John Carter, 254 episodes, seasons 1-11

The character: Noah is the only one of the stars of the first season of the series “Ambulance” who lasted as many as 11 seasons. John Carter appeared in the first episode as a rookie resident. He is young, inexperienced, but not stupid and learns quickly, and it was Carter’s transformation into a pro that allowed Wylie to maintain interest in his hero for so many years.

Before: Akter managed to light up in a couple of notable projects, the main of which was the Oscar-winning drama by Rob Reiner A Few Nice Guys (1992). The small role of Corporal Jeffrey Barnes gave Wylie the chance to get a full-time job on the show.

After: Noah is one of the few people, like Clooney, who was able to monetize his success on Ambulance.“… Already in 1999, he starred in the film “Pirates of Silicon Valley” in the title role, and not just anyone, but Steve Jobs himself. Then there were supporting roles in Donnie Darko (2001) and White Oleander (2002), and in 2004, 2006 and 2008, three parts of The Librarian were released – in fact, the new Indiana Jones , but, alas, not so successful. That, however, did not prevent the launch of the series “Librarians” in 2013, which lasted 4 seasons. There, Noah played his character from the original trilogy, but was not the central character, appearing from time to time. Wiley’s last work at the moment is the TV series. “Red Line” (2019), in which he has the main role.

Personal life: The actor has been married to actress Sarah Wells for 7 years, they have a 6-year-old daughter, Francis. Noah also has an 18-year-old son, Owen, and a 15-year-old daughter, Auden, from his first marriage.

Julianne Margulies, 55

Carol Hathaway, 135 episodes, seasons 1–6

The character: Nurse Carol Hathaway is perhaps the most interesting, subtle and multifaceted character in the series. Shortly after her appearance in the first episode, it was revealed that she tried to commit suicide after a failed romance with Doug Ross. Hathaway constantly advocates for the rights of nurses, whose work is underestimated by many doctors. She has the opportunity to study to be a doctor, but she abandons her dream, deciding that the work of a nurse is no less important.

Before: The actress made her debut in a cameo in an action movie with Steven Seagal. In the Name of Justice (1991), after which she appeared in a couple of guest roles on the series.

After: After leaving the series in 2001, Margulis starred in a horror movie “Ghost Ship” (2001), the horror comedy Snake Flight (2006), the comedy City Island (2009) and the miniseries The Network (2004) and The Lost Room (2006). The main project for Julianna was the series The Good Wife (2009–2016), for which she received a Golden Globe. In 2019, the Russian adaptation of the series of the same name was released. The last to date work of the actress was a guest role in the series “Morning Show” (2019-).

Personal life: Since 2007, Margulis has been married to lawyer Keith Lieberthal, and the couple have a 12-year-old son, Kiran.

Eric La Salle, 58

Peter Benton, 172 episodes, seasons 1–8

The character: Surgeon Peter Benton first appears in the series as an experienced doctor (it is he who instructs Carter), but has not yet received complete freedom of action. However, his talent and energy quickly make him one of the key employees of the department. And at the same time, the key characters of the series. True, as Benton acquired the position, his arrogance and irritability became more and more manifested.

Before: La Salle began filming in the mid-1980s, however, having noted in almost three dozen projects, all that he could boast of before “Ambulance” became the comedy “A Trip to America” ​​(1988), where he played the owner of luxurious hair and the main rival of Eddie Murphy in the fight for the heart of Lisa McDowell.

After: Ambulance didn’t save career Erika. After he played the main role in the series Sistema (2003), which closed after 9 episodes. He also starred in the little-known thriller Inside Out (2005), the action movie Johnny Dynamite (2005), and the telefiction Megarazlom (2009). The last to date was the supporting role in “Logan” (2017).

Personal life: La Salle has never been married, nothing is known about his novels, no children.

Laura Innes, 63

Kerry Weaver, 249 episodes, seasons 3-13

The character: The only heroine of the series “Ambulance” in the selection, which did not appear in the first episode of the first season. Moreover, she did not appear in either the first season or the second. Kerry Weaver climbed the career ladder from season to season, first getting a position head of the department, and then completely heading the hospital. All this became possible thanks to her rigidity and intransigence. In fact, she is the main “villain” of the series, but without her, he would be less interesting. The piquancy of her image is also given by the fact that the limp (due to problems with the hip Weaver moved with the help of a crutch) at some point was carried away by women.

Before: AKtrice has appeared in a dozen different projects, the most notable of which were the television drama The Virus (1993) and the Television DetectiveMurder contract“(1993).

After: After leaving the series “Ambulance” in 2006, Laura Innes played mostly in guest roles, the most striking of which was Governor Lynn Burkhead in the series “How to avoid punishment for murder“ (2014–2020). This is primarily due to the fact that the actress switched to directing. She filmed individual episodes of the series Ambulance, West Wing, House Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, “How to Avoid Punishment for Murder ”,“ Sneaky Pete ”,“ Mister Mercedes ”and many others.

Personal life: For 34 years, Laura has been happily married to actor David Brisbin (he played the role of pediatric anesthesiologist Alex Babcock in the series). Their son Cal is already 31 years old. Also in 2002, they adopted a Chinese girl, Miya. She is now 19.