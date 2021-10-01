A fan of Russian literature, dreaming of a role in Scorsese. 15 Facts About Nicole Kidman | Cinema

Nicole Kidman was born into a very poor family

Shot from the film “Australia”



Nicole is often spoken of as an Australian actress moving to Hollywood. She was actually born in the American state of Hawaii. The fact is that her father, an Australian citizen, wrote a dissertation in medicine in the mid-60s and lived with his wife in America on a student visa.

“When my parents got married, they had almost no money. Therefore, my mother made a serious sacrifice: she gave up her own career so that my father, a medical student, could get a degree and change his life. Both of them succeeded: the mother raised two daughters, giving us opportunities that she herself did not have. And my father, having established himself as an oncologist, eventually moved into psychology, starting to work with children and adolescents from difficult families. And if someone did not have the money to pay for the treatment, he always helped such patients for free. So I’m incredibly proud of both of them. “

At school, Nicole was very worried about their appearance

Shot from the movie “Dogville”



Young Kidman grew up a closed and vulnerable child, so she practically had no close friends. “I was a creepy introvert. Therefore, peers did not miss the opportunity to tease me. And since I was indecently tall – at the age of 13 I swung up to 177 cm – then I had appropriate nicknames: my name was Mop, Heron, Carrot, Stalk, and so on. Because of this, I was terribly worried, hated my height and very quickly turned into an offended teenager with a bunch of fears and complexes.

In addition, when I was nervous, that is, always, I started to stutter. This only added fuel to the fire. Fortunately, I managed to get rid of stuttering with the help of training, but I got used to my own appearance and height for a very long time. “

One of Kidman’s first big roles was Nina Zarechnaya from Chekhov’s “The Seagull”

Shot from the film “Cold Mountain”

Nicole started reading early and rather quickly encountered Russian literature, which amazed her. “Believe it or not: I opened War and Peace when I was only 11 years old – and swallowed it in one gulp. Then for weeks she could not sleep, imagining herself Natasha Rostova. And when she came to herself a little, she took up Dostoevsky, Pushkin and Chekhov.

A couple of years later, when I was already playing with might and main in the Australian Theater for Youth, I jumped to the skies when I learned that we were going to stage The Seagull. And what a joy it was when I was entrusted with the role of Nina Zarechnaya! I still think that this is my first big job. “

Kidman is sure that the fact that Tom Cruise was her husband saved her from possible sexual harassment.

Still from the film “Eyes Wide Shut”



In 1982, fifteen-year-old Nicole starred in the film Christmas in the Woods, which began her film career. Forced to leave school due to her mother’s illness, the girl decided not to return to her desk, but to concentrate entirely on filming and casting. This tenacity led her to Hollywood, where in 1989 she met Tom Cruise – at that moment he was already considered a mega-star.

“I got married very young – at 23. And for a love that I hoped would be eternal and unique. So my marriage was not a calculating career move, as it might seem from the outside. And yet it was a bit of a defense: Tom’s influence kept me safe from any of the encroachments faced by other young and pretty debutantes. And I played good roles – and was in a cocoon, was considered inviolable. “

Nevertheless, the actress hinted several times that even she several times encountered cases of “tactless behavior” on the part of male producers, but she considers it unnecessary to give any specific examples.

Divorce from Tom Cruise was a real shock for the actress

Shot from the film “Days of Thunder”



“When I got married, many said that it would put an end to my career – no matter what I played, I would always remain just a shadow of a big star. And it really could turn out to be true, because I was ready to even give up filming and completely dissolve in the family.

When we divorced, it was not only that I had lost a loved one. And the fact that he entered my life when I was only 23 – and I was so used to the fact that he was there that I could not live without him. All ten years of marriage, I kind of existed inside a soap bubble where there were two of us. Suddenly the bubble burst – and I realized that I knew nothing about what was happening in reality. Therefore, at the age of 25 I had to grow up abruptly. “

Nicole Kidman’s dream is to star in Martin Scorsese

Shot from the film “Rabbit Hole”



Kidman often says in her interviews that she is incredibly lucky as an actress. She starred in the leading directors of world cinema: Stanley Kubrick, Lars von Trier, Rob Marshall, Baz Luhrmann, Noah Baumbak, Gus Van Sant, Ryan Murphy, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos and others. But so far she has not been able to work with the director of “Taxi Driver”.

“He almost never makes films about women. The exception is “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” with the gorgeous Ellen Burstyn. This is insulting to tears, because I also do not mind being a “Scorsese girl”! I hope for many years that this will happen one day. “

Kidman says women directors are underestimated today

Shot from the movie “Princess of Monaco”



“I’m tired of talking about ‘female directing’. The point is not what gender the director is, but whether he is talented or not. By the way, you won’t see any gender difference in the directors’ behavior on the set.

But a woman can bring some new look and new themes to the cinema! Indeed, in life, girls and guys look at the same things differently – and cinema, which has been the lot of men for too long, is now suffocating without new ideas and new approaches. Nevertheless, producers continue to look at women directors with distrust and rarely allow them to participate in high-budget projects. This is a big stupidity, because really talented girls deserve to be given a chance! “

By the way, Nicole’s daughter Sunday Rose, having visited the set of “Aquaman”, also decided to become a director.

Nicole Kidman is afraid of the sun and butterflies

Shot from the movie “Queen of the Desert”



Nicole’s skin is so light and thin that direct sunlight is harmful to her. She learned this axiom as a child from her mother, who was so worried about her daughter that she forbade her to play on the street and, in fact, kept her under house arrest. Nicole’s forced retreat was good for her. The girl began to read a lot: first out of boredom, then drunkenly. According to Kidman, it was the books that shaped her as an actress.

As an adult, she still tries to get out in the sun as little as possible, carries sunscreen in her purse and hides her face under her hats. Nicole sometimes jokingly calls her fear of ultraviolet radiation a phobia. However, her real phobia is butterflies. They annoy the actress so much that they can even cause something like a mild panic attack. At the same time, Kidman is quite calm about snakes, cockroaches and spiders.

Nicole tried Botox but didn’t like it

Shot from the film “What Lies Hide”



About all famous actresses who have stepped over the thirty-year mark, some media sooner or later begin to write – they say, they visited the table of a plastic surgeon, regularly give themselves Botox injections and the like. They wrote this about Nicole Kidman. Unlike many, the actress does not hide this experience.

“Yes, I also tried these“ magic ”procedures, but the result scared me. A mask face that transforms you into a beautiful statue without emotion is not what I need in my profession. So I tried it once and stopped right away.

The bruises on the set of Big Little Lies were real

Shot from the series “Big Little Lies”



In Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman’s character lived with her abuser husband. And the bruises you might see on the screen are not makeup at all.

“There were quite a few specific stunts on the show that I had to do myself. And since my skin is rather fragile, every unsuccessful fall left an imprint on it. Therefore, when I came home, my husband grabbed his head: “What are they doing there with you on these filming?”. I took it pretty lightly. Moreover, it helped to understand how my Celeste felt. “

Another example of Nicole’s acting involvement is with John Mitchell’s Rabbit Hole. The actress took the tragedy of the woman who lost her child so close to her heart that she almost could not sleep. And when she did fall asleep, she screamed in her sleep with horror and gnashed her teeth. To avoid damaging her teeth, she even had to wear a rubber mouthguard like those used by boxers at night.

Roles Nicole Kidman chooses spontaneously and without regard to fees

Shot from the film “The Witch”

Nicole is not one of those actresses who deliberately build a career. “I chose most of the roles intuitively and often I myself could not immediately understand why I had given my consent to a particular job. I understand this later, when the film has already been released.

Money has never been the main goal for me. I also adore auteur cinema, I always support debutants and sometimes I am even ready to pay for good roles myself. For example, as was the case with Rabbit Hole, which I became a producer after reading the script. “

In her home in Nashville, the actress raises llamas and cows.

Shot from the film “Rabbit Hole”

Nicole Kidman prefers to stay away from Hollywood. Having married a second time, she and her husband moved to Tennessee.

“We have a vegetable garden and a chicken coop, so a family morning begins with one of the daughters going in search of fresh eggs. We also keep cows and llamas – we can say that we have a real farm. This is great, because my kids don’t look like Hollywood kids who are used to gloss and cameras. While they are ordinary village girls, growing up in silence and in the fresh air. “

Nicole Kidman loves stuffed toys

Shot from the movie “Moulin Rouge”



“Our house is full of rubbish. The problem is not that my husband and I have no time to do the cleaning, but that I am too sentimental. I cannot part with a trinket if it reminds me of something. And soft toys are my real weakness. Believe it or not, I have more teddy bears than my children. “



In her spare time, Nicole Kidman writes stories

Shot from the movie “Princess of Monaco”



Kidman borrowed her interest in writing from her father. Even as a child, he advised the withdrawn and vulnerable girl to keep a diary – he was sure that this would help her more easily cope with emotions. Nicole obeyed and really got carried away.

Over time, the habit of transferring feelings to paper faded away, but the desire to write only became stronger. Therefore, in between filming, the actress composes small stories, which she already has quite a lot. Perhaps, soon a weighty collection of stories will appear on sale, on the cover of which you can see the name and surname of the famous actress.

Kidman is sure that acting career is not a hindrance to family life

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Photo: Depositphotos



“When I married Tom Cruise, I was sure that one can give one hundred percent only to one thing: either marriage or work. Then I grew up, I met Keith (second husband of the actress, singer Keith Urban – approx. edition) and realized that it was not. Although, perhaps, I was just lucky with my husband.

When I’m on the set, he takes responsibility for everything that happens in the “family nest”: he takes care of our girls and the house. And we are also ready to fly to each other across the ocean at the first call: if something happened to one of us, or if we just got bunched up. So today I am really happy: both as a woman and as an actress! “