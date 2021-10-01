A fashion brand from Yekaterinburg has become a record rich in the crisis. Their clothes are worn by the Kardashian family.

At the beginning of 2021, the brand entered the international level

Photo: Natalia Chernokhatova © URA.RU

news from the plot Economic crisis in Russia

The brand of women’s clothing 12 Storeez (Yekaterinburg) in 2020 made a record profit in the entire history of its existence. This is stated in the financial report for last year, which is at the disposal of URA.RU. Since the beginning of 2021, Kim Kardashian’s sister, model Kendall Jenner, has been seen in the clothes of the Ural brand.

The document says that in 2020 the company’s net profit amounted to 440 million rubles. The brand, created in 2016, has never achieved such indicators. In 2019, the company’s profit amounted to 134.5 million rubles, in 2018 – a loss of 24.1 million rubles, in 2017 – almost 900 thousand rubles, in 2016 – a profit of half a million rubles.

According to the report, last year the company’s revenue increased significantly and amounted to 3 billion rubles (against 1.95 billion rubles in 2019). The company managed to achieve growth due to a threefold increase in profit from sales (from 215 million rubles in 2019 to 635 million rubles in 2020) and an increase in other income (from 19.8 to 83.5 million rubles).

At the time of publication, it was not possible to obtain a prompt comment from the brand representatives. A request was sent to them. No response has yet been received.

12 Storeez is a Russian womenswear brand created by twin sisters Irina and Marina Golomazdin and Ivan Khokhlov. The idea of ​​the brand is to create a laconic and thoughtful basic wardrobe for girls, which can be quickly updated with 1-2 fresh things. According to the portal “Moments Yekaterinburg”, at the beginning of 2021 the brand entered the international level. The Ural brand clothes can now be bought in more than 190 countries of the world.