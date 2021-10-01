A new couple on the horizon? Drew Barrymore flirts online with Leonardo DiCaprio

Charlie’s Angels star Drew Barrymore flirts with Leonardo DiCaprio on the topic he’s most passionate about – climate change!

Drew Barrymore (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / “Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

So, DiCaprio, also known as an environmentalist, shared an infographic about the catastrophic consequences of global warming on Earth. “You should be hot, not our planet,” 46-year-old Drew wrote in the actor’s comments. She later added, “Thank you for always being a pioneer in saving our Earth.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner)

While Drew’s comment was light-hearted and playful, the information that 46-year-old Leo shared about global warming was ironically daunting. “The difference between an average global warming of 1.5 ° C, 2 ° C or 3-4 ° C may seem insignificant. In fact, it presents completely different scenarios for the future of humanity. The frequency of natural disasters, the survival of plants and animals, the spread of disease, the stability of our global climate system and – ultimately – the ability for humanity to survive on this planet depend on these several degrees, ”the actor signed a graph showing the destruction that awaits the Earth if due measures will not be taken in the near future.

Whether Drew’s flirtatious comment will work or not remains to be seen. However, the Titanic star has been dating Camila Morrone since 2017. That being said, Drew has been single since she and Will Kopelman parted ways in 2016.

Photo: legion-media.ru