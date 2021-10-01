A UFC fighter in Moscow beat an adult man who dirtyly insulted her on the bus: “Grannies were in shock” – October 1, 2021

UFC female fighter Liana Jojua, who is the BETCITY ambassador, recounted how she once beat up a grown man in Moscow who was filthy insulting her on a bus.

“Once I was on a bus in Moscow for a training session. Four seats were vacant. I sat on one and put my training bag on the second. But there were two more free ones in front of me. An adult man of 50-55 years old came in. He was dressed normally, you can see that he was going home from work, a leather bag, in a suit. In a very rude manner he says to me: “Take the bag away.” I say to him: “Is there not enough space for you?” He throws off his bag and starts verbally insulting me: “Bitch!” etc.

I am in shock because I have never had conflicts with adults. I was 19-20 years old, I was already engaged in Muay Thai. My defensive reaction to this? I started crying, took my bag, waited for my stop. He saw that I was not myself. And already at the final stop, he also came out with me. As soon as we left the door, he called me: “Hey, you, black-ass, I’ll see you here again …”

After this phrase, I got stuck, I threw my bag and started beating him. I came in with a deuce, he tried to brush it off, hit me too. I started to dive, come back with a deuce. Better than fighting. There was a funny situation, the grandmothers were sitting: “Man! Shame on you?!” I smashed it, went out, entered, clearly hit it. And the grannies are shocked: “Girl, where are you going ?!”

The man was clearly not prepared. He is not an athlete, but an office worker. He started to run away. I ran after him. But my bag remained at the bus stop. I think, “Okay, to hell with him.” I went back and took my bag, ”Jojua said in an interview with Eurosport.ru.

Jojua is currently 26 years old. Her statistics in mixed martial arts: 12 fights, 8 wins (1 – by knockout, 6 – by submission, 1 – by decision), 4 losses (2 – by knockout, 1 – by submission, 1 – by decision).

Jojua’s last fight in the UFC took place on October 24, 2020 at UFC 254. Liana was defeated by American Miranda Maverick in the first round by TKO (Doctor Stopped).

Jojua’s only UFC victory came on July 16, 2020, when she defeated Romanian Diana Belbita in the first round. The way is surrender (armbar).