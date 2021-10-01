A weekend with a future mother-in-law or filming a show? Ben Affleck spent time with Jennifer Lopez’s mom

Ben Affleck

Fans do not leave the feeling that the novel of the 48-year-old actor and the 51-year-old singer is a production. Many people cannot believe in love after 17 years, because Jen and Ben met back in the 2000s, were going to get married, but still broke up.

However, the facts suggest otherwise. The other day Affleck was noticed at the Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas, and not one, but … with Lopez’s mother – Guadeloupe Rodriguez. In the city of sins, a new project is being filmed, which the actor himself directs. It is not yet clear whether the potential mother-in-law is his main character or not. Many people think that she just went with her failed son-in-law to play in the casino. This is confirmed by an insider.

Ben Affleck came to Las Vegas with his mom Jennifer Lopez

Guadeloupe Rodriguez loves gambling

“Guadeloupe loves Ben and is happy to have him back in Jennifer’s life. She likes to gamble with him like in the past, ”says the insider.

do not missHot handsome! New photos of Ben Affleck and J.Lo on vacation in Miami

By the way, the shooting took place in a room with slot machines, where the director and Rodriguez had fun. Unlike Jennifer’s mom, he cannot visit some casinos, as he once got caught counting cards while playing blackjack.

Ben and Jennifer are increasingly spotted together

Based on materials from E! News.com.

Photo: Legion-Media