Actor Leonardo DiCaprio published a post with a video about fires in Yakutia

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio posted on Instagram a post about the disasters caused by climate change. Including about wildfires in Yakutia, where 126 centers operate with a total area of ​​924 thousand hectares.

DiCaprio repost a video of The Guardian about natural disasters that have occurred in the world over the past month. The video also shows fires in the forests of Yakutia. In the video, a resident of the Republic of Yakutia says: “Of course, we suffer, we breathe smoke.”

“Over the past month, there have been devastating weather disasters around the world. From flash floods in Belgium to deadly temperatures in the United States, from wildfires in Siberia to landslides in India, it has been an unprecedented period of chaotic weather,” Dee said in a post. Caprio. According to the actor, scientists have long predicted that human-induced climate change will lead to even more extreme weather events, but even they were shocked by the scale of these events.

On Wednesday, the authorities of Yakutia announced that they had stopped extinguishing fires from the air due to high smoke levels. This week, smoke from fires in the republic reached settlements in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Irkutsk Region.

In July, residents of Yakutia turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to pay attention to the problem of forest fires. According to the authors of the petition, the republic lacks equipment and people to fight the fire. Later, Greenpeace experts noted that the resources collected throughout the country to extinguish the fires in Yakutia are not enough.

Eco-activist Rosa Dyachkovskaya turned to the founder of a charitable environmental fund, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, for help in extinguishing forest fires, who agreed to take part in the fight against fires. The Yakut authorities refused and said that they had enough assistance provided by the Russian government.

In 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports projects to protect the environment and wildlife.