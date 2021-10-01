Actor Matt Damon on attending a Boca Juniors match: “The craziest thing in the world is football in Argentina”

American actor Matt Damon spoke about attending a football match with the participation of Boca Juniors in Argentina, his wife’s homeland.

“The craziest thing I’ve ever seen is football in Argentina without a doubt. My wife is from Argentina and we went there about 11 or 12 years ago. Her family’s favorite club, Boca Juniors, played in the final. I asked her uncle: “Oh, can we go watch the match?” He suddenly made a very serious face and said in Spanish: “Yes, we can go. But no women, no children. ”

And I’m like: what? I thought we were going to take the kids. But I understood why not. We went through three, I think, police barricades. There was a temporary barbed wire fence. Absolute insanity. Police with protective gear stood outside. People were sitting in special end zones, there was no one in the best places. They distanced themselves because they could throw objects at each other and cause harm.

Russian championship Ex-Spartak player Rojo brandished a fire extinguisher in a fight after the match 07/21/2021 at 10:01

Our team won, the fans of another started to come out. I asked: “Let’s go?” And he answered: “No.” Because first they had to get out. It was crazy. The craziest sporting event I’ve ever been to. Americans who are abroad and have a chance to get into the stadium are really cool. It’s worth it, ”Damon said.

50-year-old Matt is an Oscar winner in 1998.

Boca is a 28-time champion of Argentina.

Boca Juniors fans threw confetti over the lawn

Follow the sports news in Viber

Copa Libertadores A hell of a foul and a fire dropped by a parachutist. Santos vs Boca match – 🔥 01/14/2021 at 10:34