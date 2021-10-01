Actress Katie Leung, who plays Harry Potter’s girlfriend, talks about bullying during filming

Katie Leung in the movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

33-year-old Chinese American actress Katie Leung, familiar to viewers from her role as Zhou Chang in the Harry Potter films, said that she faced racial bullying while working on the famous franchise. She spoke about this the other day during the podcast Chinese Chippy Girl.

Leung stated that it all started when the public became aware of her participation in the film even before filming began.

It hit the papers. And then someone took a picture of me. I just broke down. I was crying

– she shared.



Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

After her photo was posted, Katie, who was a teenager in school at the time, began receiving many negative messages from haters.

At some point, I started googling about myself and went to the Harry Potter fandom. I remember reading all the comments and it was full of racist shit. And then someone created a hating site that asked you to click on a button if you didn’t agree with the actor’s choice. This is terrible,

– she shared.



Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

About online harassment, Leung turned to an agent, but he advised her not to tell the press about it.

I remember being told, “Look, Katie, we haven’t seen these sites that people are talking about. And if they ask you, just say it’s not true. Say it isn’t happening.”

She remembered.

Whether it was Katie’s personal agent or worked for Warner Bros. is unknown.

Looking back, now Katie regrets that then she did not make this story public.

Of course, I was very grateful. I was really very grateful to be in the position I was in. But what happened then was, to put it mildly, not very pleasant,

– she concluded.



Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson and Katie Leung