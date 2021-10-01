Ak Bars tried to postpone the match with Jokerit, but was refused. A year ago, the citizens of Kazan went to meet the Finns

It’s time for the KHL to put things in order.

The day before, Ak Bars lost to Jokerit (3: 4 OT) in an away match of the KHL regular championship. The Kazan team played in a truncated composition – six hockey players were not allowed on the ice at once, and the forward had to be announced as the second goalkeeper Dmitry Katelevsky…

The Finnish authorities refused to admit the guests’ leaders to the match due to one positive test for coronavirus. Moreover, the player who tested COVID-19 in Helsinki took tests three times in Kazan and all of them showed a negative result.

Igor Bobkov / photo (hereinafter): press service of “Ak Bars”

CALLED EVEN MOROZOV

Ak Bars has faced problems in Finland for the second year in a row. Last season, Kazan actually just flew to Helsinki: a few hours before the match, it turned out that several Jokerit players tested positive for coronavirus, and the team refused to play. The guests went to meet the rival and agreed to postpone the game, although they had already incurred expenses for the flight and accommodation in the capital of Finland.

This time one of the Ak Bars players had a positive text. According to local rules, all foreign citizens arriving in Finland are required to submit a text for coronavirus at the airport. The same rules apply to the KHL teams. As a result, as it became known to “BUSINESS Online”, the positive text was passed by the forward Jordan Wheele… A few hours later, the Finnish authorities notified Ak Bars that it was necessary to isolate not only Wil, but also five more team players: two goalkeepers – Artur Akhtyamova and Shamilya Valiullina, defender Christian Henkelattackers Dmitry Voronkov and Feather of Lindholm…

All due to the fact that they did not comply with the sanitary regulations adopted in the country. Before the match, they were ready to admit only vaccinated or players with a high amount of antibodies – as the KHL indicated in response to our request, such an order was given by the head physician of Helsinki. The Kazan club found out about this in the morning – a few hours before the match, which ended up under the threat of a breakdown. “Ak Bars” could not go on the ice due to the lack of the required number of goalkeepers – the regulations oblige that there are two goalkeepers in the application. And without Akhtyamov and Valiullin, the team was left with only Igor Bobkov…

But, as our publication knows, the Kazan team itself was not eager to go to the match against Jokerit. And it’s not about the goalkeepers, but about the absurdity of the situation. Firstly, Ak Bars did not violate the KHL covid protocol: if one of the players passed a positive test, he must be isolated, but this does not apply to the rest of the hockey players. Secondly, in accordance with the league’s covid protocol, Ak Bars passed coronavirus tests before flying to Helsinki. All tests were official and none of them tested positive for any of the players.

As a result, the Kazan team planned to postpone the match so as not to go on the ice in a truncated composition. In such a situation, the chances of scoring points against Jokerit, who won nine games in a row, were minimal. The situation was exactly the same a year ago, when the Finnish team went into a two-week quarantine and asked Ak Bars to postpone the match. But if then the Kazan team went to meet the rival and the KHL, but now Ak Bars was denied this. According to our information, “Ak Bars” sent a letter to the league the day before to postpone the match, and to the president of the league Alexey Morozov the leaders of the Kazan club called several times. But all attempts were in vain – the match was not rescheduled.

“I WANT NOT TO SAY ANYTHING – SOMETHING FROM THIS “

This is not the first time testing problems have been encountered in Finland. A year ago, Salavat Yulaev found itself in a similar situation, which in the same way had to play against Jokerit in three links. It is clear that the Finnish club is not to blame for these situations. The club is fully subject to Finnish laws, which are superior to any hockey game. But at the same time, the KHL needs to do something about this situation. After all, as they say in the Kazan club, before the departure all the tests of the Ak Bars players were negative, and after a few hours in Helsinki it turns out that someone had it positive. How can this be?

It is unlikely that Ak Bars will lie and deliberately take a sick hockey player to another country. This is stupid not only because this player can be isolated, but also because of the risk of infecting partners. Most likely, the whole point is in the difference in tests: in Finland they use one method for PCR testing, in Russia – another. It is this moment of the KHL that needs to be somehow resolved with the Finnish authorities, because such a situation may repeat itself more than once in the future.

Dmitry Kvartalnov

The absurdity of the situation also lies in the fact that, as our publication knows, Henkel, who was not allowed to the match, had more antibodies than some vaccinated players. But he was still not allowed to go to the match because the player was not vaccinated. We also note that the Sputnik V vaccine is not recognized in Finland, and those vaccines that are recognized cannot be made in Russia.

Dmitry Kvartalnov after the match, he confirmed that the team had a desire to postpone the game, but in general it was clear that after an offensive defeat he was devastated and did not want to talk to journalists: “To be honest, I don’t want to talk about this topic at all. I won’t say anything. Nothing at all. It makes me sick. ” But at the end of the conversation, he added a little specifics: “Will passed three tests. Three! Official tests! And all were negative. Do you think we’d bring players with questionable tests here? “

“AK BARS” HEROICALLY SAVED FROM 1: 3, BUT LOST EVERYTHING EQUALLY

The Kazan team had to play in three links and in fact with one goalkeeper. If during the match something happened to Igor Bobkov, then an 18-year-old striker would have to go out on the ice Dmitry Katelevsky, who was changed into a goalkeeper’s uniform. Having lost a whole link, Kazan failed the first half of the match, conceding three goals. This could have been foreseen, given that the team did not have a morning rollout. Jokerit looked better at the start of the match – it was faster and created more chances. Kazan, not having time in some episodes, were forced to retire. Only in the first period “Ak Bars” played in the minority three times in a row.

In the second period, “Ak Bars” looked better – helped a goal after a solo run Nikolay Kovalenko… And in the third period, Kvartalnov’s team made a comeback at all, having recouped from the account 1: 3. Kazan equalized him two minutes before the end, having converted a five-on-three majority. In such a situation, transferring the game to overtime and taking one point is already heroism, but Ak Bars had chances to win. It was necessary to endure in overtime and try to win the shootout. But the defender’s mistake Nikita Lyamkina prevented this – he did not have time for the opponent and fouled. For this violation, the judges appointed a bullet, which was realized by the forward of “Jokerit”.

“Ak Bars” lost the day before because of their mistakes: Kazan retired a lot and brought themselves a bullet at the end of overtime. But, given the situation, such mistakes were forgivable. Fatigue accumulated during the match and in such a situation it was impossible to play perfectly. “To be honest, it’s very difficult to play three triplets. When you play in four links all season, there is time to rest. In the majority and the minority, the same people go out, so there is an opportunity to relax. And today she was not at all. But these are excuses. Three or four links – you have to go out and play, ”Kovalenko said the day before.

“Ak Bars” showed character and it is definitely not worth condemning the team for the defeat from “Jokerit”.

KHL. Regular season