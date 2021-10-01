“Alcohol has done its job for the brain activity of Emelianenko. There the head collapses “, reports Ivan Shtyrkov – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Russian MMA fighter Ivan Shtyrkov spoke about his attitude towards heavyweight MMA Alexander Emelianenko.

“Emelianenko in pop MMA and his trash talk? Alexander joined this topic, but he has a completely different story. Alcohol has done its job for brain activity.

Sometimes you listen to him – he says the right things. And sometimes you listen and think, “What’s going on?” I think this man just found himself at the breaking point of two worlds: the old world, where he was brought up by that school, and the world into which he was dragged now.

In any case, its periodic conditions affect the central nervous system. There the head collapses.

I looked at the footage when the guys came to him and took him to the hospital. I really started to empathize with him. Was he the only one left?

Really there were no people who would have brought him out of this state earlier?

Sasha, apparently, has a mental wound or resentment inside, because of which he brings himself to such states. Something broke in the man. It is very difficult to understand this, ”said Shtyrkov.

