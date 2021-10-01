“Alcohol is a hard drug, poison. Traditionally, uncontrolled use in Russia ”. Mossakovsky about giving up alcohol – Football

Former Match TV commentator, creative director of the Cyprus club Paphos Mikhail Mossakovsky spoke about the reasons for refusing alcohol.

– The day you stopped drinking alcohol?

– January 2, 2020.

– Why? Have a good New Year?

– It was a good New Year. My friend Andrey Samarin invited me – he has a house in Bulgaria on the slope of Pamporovo. I went for a ride on the board and had a good New Year.

I already knew that I would stop drinking alcohol for a while. I felt that my memory was getting worse, my head was not working very well. And I thought that it was just possible to disperse the head and improve the functionality due to a good pause.

We flew to Bulgaria, had a good time, and on the second day we went out onto the slope. I came out like a mattress. I got up on the board and on the first descent I decomposed so that the next morning I could not get out of bed. I went to the hospital with a suspicion of a tailbone fracture.

It seemed to me that this was the very sign that it was time to pause for a long time.

– The day when you wanted to drink during this period?

“When you know you won’t drink, you don’t feel like it. It happens that you are sitting in a restaurant in Cyprus, the weather is fine – and a glass of white wine would be welcome. But there is no such thing that one really wants.

But it’s not like that, I’m probably not going to drink today. You set yourself certain boundaries – until what time do you drink alcohol.

– When is the deadline?

– He’s not. I just understand that I give myself at least two years of respite. This means that in January 2022 there will be two years. And then – at will. But so far there is no desire.

This is a good reason to reconsider our attitude towards alcohol, because we treat it wrong. I know that you (refers to the journalist of “Sport-Express” Sevastian Terletsky – approx. Sports.ru) do not drink alcohol at all, and this is great. Because for our country, a more traditional history is not just use, but uncontrolled use.

What is alcohol? Alcohol is a pretty hard drug. Doctors and narcologists talk about this, and this is obvious. The only thing that took alcohol outside the group of narcotic substances was legislation. The only thing that distinguishes it from drugs is that it is legal, not prohibited. But it’s actually a tough drug.

An adult must understand what he introduces into his body. It is a poison, a drug. This does not mean that you need to completely distance yourself. We need to take a responsible approach to this.

When I started drinking alcohol in school, I didn’t think about it. The use was largely uncontrolled. This does not mean that there were very many – I did not think about what it is, how much it should be in your life. And this pause is needed, probably, in order to reconsider your attitude to this.

– You said that you began to feel that your memory became worse, your head began to work worse. Has that changed now?

– Yes, the body is accelerating.

– Do you feel right? Or maybe it’s imaginary?

– No. Metabolism is accelerating, – said Mossakovsky.