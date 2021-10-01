Alena Omovich starred as a seductive angel

Alena Omovich tried on the image of a sexy angel / instagram.com/alena_omovych

Blogger and model Alena Omovich, who is called the Ukrainian Kim Kardashian on the Internet, continues to provoke her subscribers, and in general everyone who accidentally got on her page. And this time she did it with the help of the image of a sexy angel.

In a hot photo, which is actively discussed on the network, the girl poses in a white transparent bodysuit, which is complemented by a pair of angel wings. “I’m a naughty angel. Check it out,” she wrote under the post.

It is not surprising that the panorama that opens in front of us was greatly liked by its subscribers. This is evidenced by tens of thousands of likes, as well as many comments. “Squatted. Well done”, “Oh, nuts”, “You are very hot”, “A real queen”, “Sweet angel” – do not skimp on compliments in the comments.

Alena Omovich starred in the image of a seductive angel / instagram.com/alena_omovych

Who is Alena Omovich

Model and blogger Alena Omovich has more than one and a half million followers on Instagram and became known for her striking appearance. Her slim waist, big breasts and plump lips made her a celebrity. Alena is called the Ukrainian Kim Kardashian.

However, not all people believe that multiple surgeries have benefited the girl. In the comments under the photo of the model, they often write that her natural appearance would attract less attention, but it would look much better.