Alex Rodriguez showed the result of losing weight after breaking up with J.Lo

Alex Rodriguez is ready to conquer new hearts after breaking up with Jennifer Lopez. The celebrity couple, who got engaged a little over two years ago, announced their separation two weeks ago. In an official statement, the celebrities noted that they would try to remain friends and continue to pursue joint projects.

“Left Dad-bod in 2020,” the ex-baseball player signed a collage of his pictures, referring to the term used to describe a male figure on the verge of irregular visits to the gym and regular drinks and junk food. Is anyone else determined to stick to their fitness goals this year? I practiced constantly and finally put the chips aside. “

Alex’s fans and friends appreciated his transformation and noted that the change in status motivates no worse than the approaching swimming season. Jay Lo has not yet commented on the ex-lover’s achievement. The fans of the stars hope they will continue their training together.