“All hope is for Zenit. Reactions to Zenit’s victory in the Champions League :: Football :: RBC Sport

On Wednesday, Zenit won their first victory in the Champions League group stage over the Swedish team Malmö. The Russian club ranks third in the group after Juventus and Chelsea.

Photo: Zenith



Sergei Semak, head coach of Zenit

The coach of the St. Petersburg team noted that the removal of a rival player was a key factor in the victory over Malmö.

“We started well. Minutes from the 15th the game became equal, went on a collision course. The first half could have ended with a different result. Then we scored more. After deletion, it became much easier for us. Congratulations to the fans on the victory. In the next matches, we will have a much harder time, ”the UEFA website quotes Semak as saying.

Jon-Dahl Thomasson, head coach of Malmö

According to him, Zenit deservedly won the match against his team.

“It’s always a shame to lose. If you look at the lineups of the teams, at their budgets, this is a fair result. Plus we played in the minority. But in the first 45 minutes we acted well, we had chances to score. It was necessary to better manage them, ”the UEFA website quotes Tomasson as saying.

Vlastimil Peterzhella, ex-Zenit mentor

The former Zenit coach praised the team for their game spirit and called the next meeting with Juventus a key one.

“This is a great result, I am happy. I really like how Zenit is playing now and in what form it is. I expected Zenit to win, but I didn’t think that with such a score. The Swedes have always been tough, uncomfortable rivals, but here it turned out that they did not offer proper resistance. It will be difficult for Zenit against Juventus, but let’s see what they show. This game will become a key one for the residents of St. Petersburg, ”Petrzhela told Metaratings portal.

Dmitry Guberniev, journalist

The commentator called Zenit the only Russian team capable of competing in Europe.

Zenit is the only our team that can look good in Europe now! It is interesting to see what will happen to Lokomotiv over time. The rest, whatever one may say, while all “Lomovitsky” (midfielder of Moscow “Spartak” Alexander Lomovitsky. – RBK) it turns out ”- wrote Guberniev in his Telegram channel.

Andrei Kanchelskis, ex-Manchester United player.

The former player of the Russian national team believes that all fans of the country enjoyed Zenit’s game.

“Of course, I am very pleased with this result. I would like Zenit to enter the next game as well. Played very well, handsome guys! I must say thank you very much to the team and fans who were worried and sick. The whole country enjoyed the match. It does not matter how they started playing, it is important how they finish, “Sport-Express quotes Kanchelskis.

Vyacheslav Malafeev, ex-goalkeeper of Zenit and the Russian national team

The former goalkeeper is cautiously optimistic about the team’s performance and believes the club’s major games are yet to come.

“After two matches, we can say that Zenit looks very confident in the Champions League. This is encouraging. But now this is still not enough. Malmö are not the most formidable opponents. And Zenit will have really difficult matches ahead. The forward movement is done. Everything that happens next will depend on Zenit. The team played well today. Many factors affected, both the mood and the removal from the opponent. In principle, Zenit played the game rationally enough, dominated and deservedly won, “said KP Sport Malafeev.

Yuri Semin, coach

The ex-mentor of Lokomotiv and Rostov noted the tactical ideas of Semak in the match with Malmo.

“Finally, the Russians were pleased with the club in European competition. Zenit showed a very solid game, the match looked really European Cup. I saw Semak’s interesting ideas for this match, which is good news. The fans who were at the stadium were lucky to see such effective football, ”Semin told Sport24.

Alexey Sutormin, player of Zenit and the Russian national team

The Zenit midfielder said that the team should not have relaxed after scoring a goal in the first half.

“In the first half, after the goal was scored, we shouldn’t have rolled back, Malmö began to control the ball. It’s a matter of psychology. Such moments at home need to be corrected. It’s good that in the second half we turned on and scored again. And then deletion played an important role. As a result, they brought the match to a logical victory, ”the UEFA website quotes Sutormin as saying.