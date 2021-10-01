Amber Heard explained why she was photographed without bruises after being “beaten” by her husband

Johnny Depp’s former lawyer pointed out that the actress, allegedly beaten by her husband, arranged a photo session for herself without any traces of beatings.

On March 26, Hollywood actress Amber Heard, who continues to prove in court her beating by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, clashed in Twitter with the lawyer of the scandalous spouse.

Lawyer Adam Waldman, who previously represented Johnny, posted an excerpt from Amber’s testimony on the December 15, 2015 incident on the social network. In it, the actress says that after a fight with her husband, she had bruises in her ribs, bruises all over her body, a broken nose, a split lip and sore throats under both eyes. The lawyer wrote that the court believed the woman, and immediately published pictures from her beach photo shoot of that period, in which Hurd does not look beaten at all.

The actress did not keep herself waiting long and wrote a caustic response to this post.

“Yes, Mr. Waldman, I can put on makeup in this case, and you will remain short anyway,” Amber quipped.

By the way, the other day Johnny Depp was denied a second trial of the “wife beating” case in Great Britain. Recall that in November 2020, he lost a dispute in a London court to the British tabloid The Sun, who published an article about the actor beating his wife.

See also:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3qWELnMOeI